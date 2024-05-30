PREP BASEBALL: Baserunning propelling NorthWood into scoring position, regional appearance

May 29—NAPPANEE — Taking up just one column in a typical box score, baserunning has taken a bit of a beating through the years. Not as flashy as a booming hit or as contagious as a strikeout-heavy pitcher, the art of smart baserunning can be easily overlooked by the best of teams.

Keeping it in favor is NorthWood, who opens practice with several drills to stress it's importance in the game.

"So, my guess is, we usually do a hard start of practice at 4 o'clock so, right when they get out here they do their mental game, dynamic warmup and then the first thing they do in as far as they're organized is baserunning," Panthers sixth-year skipper A.J. Risedorph said.

"We'll split up into groups and they'll spread out to every base," Risedorph continued. "Hard 90s out of the box, grounder; they'll hit every single base, every single day."

That effort has paid off. NorthWood is just four swipes away from tying a program record this season in stolen bases following a 12-stolen bag game against West Noble in the sectional championship. Sitting with 110 currently (an average of 3.5 stolen bags a game), the Panthers often find themselves running themselves into scoring positions rather than running themselves out of the inning.

In the one-game postseason format that holds a microscope to even the slightest error, the same way a mistake can derail a team, so too, can a perfectly timed swipe.

The secret? Having a clear mind and being aware of the slightest opening to make the mad dash.

"Every time I get on and I get a chance to steal, the first thing I look for is — like I've done it four or five times this year — see if anyone has their back turned at second and I've swiped four or five bags just because they've had their back turned," senior speedster Carson Mashack said. "After that it's looking at the pitcher's timing, seeing if there is anything I can take advantage of, anything the catcher does that I can take advantage of."

Mashack leads the team in the stolen base category with 23. Juniors Landon Perry (20), Connor Reed (19), Nate Dutkowski (17) and Mason Bogan (14) trail, all over the decade mark.

"Perry and Mashack are probably the guys who are the most improved in the sense that they are able to get on base," Risedorph said. "Mashack was already the fastest guy darn near in the school last year, but he could never get on. He's able to do that this year."

The senior's improvement from his junior campaign stands out. In 26 games last season, Mashack compiled an 8-53 (.151) showing in the box. With few times on base, he only stole five bags. Through the 31 games this season, Mashack has put together a 23-82 (.280) showing at the plate, stealing 23 bases.

"I go off of leg lift, lefties are a little more difficult, righties especially though, if he has a slide step it's a fake steal and then as soon as he does a leg kick I'm off," Mashack said.

The IU-South Bend commit referenced his decision to play college ball as to the improvement.

"What changed it for me was signing to play college ball," Mashack said. "I'm playing for a lot more than this season now. Next year I'll be competing with dudes who are four to five years older than me so I gotta get to work I guess."

The Risedorph-led Panthers haven't always given this much focus to running the bases. The focus on it came after the first of two sectional titles Risedorph has now collected as head coach.

"After our first season we analyzed what are things we're missing in practice that we're not getting the most out of our time with our guys," Risedorph said. "Baserunning was one of those so we added it to our warmup routine so we hit it every day."

"Over the six years that we've had, our game has had to kind of evolve based on what kids we run out here," Risedorph said. "Few years ago it was small ball, we're going to go base-to-base and we've used that over the course of the season depending on what teams were giving us. Truthfully, what coach Vando [Servando Duran] has been able to do with our strength-training program and get some of the fastest guys in the school on the baseball field, that helps tremendously."

In the sectional run, NorthWood had to hold off East Noble for a 12-7 victory over the Knights — Risedorph's alma mater — and over his father, Randy, an assistant coach on the team. The two had a long hug after the Panthers quarterfinal win.

"I played ever since I was growing up," Risedorph said. "My dad was coaching me. It was kind of poetic that that was my first one, first game that we drew was East Noble. I told him there was going to be no Thanksgiving or Christmas if they were going to beat us."

It's also a different situation for Risedorph who says this is his final season as the head coach, jumping to become the Panthers athletic director in July.

"I think it was important for our guys," the head coach said on his team locking up the sectional title. "They kind of know that this is my last run too and there was one play where Dut had a double and he comes over and gives me his pads and he's like, 'This is for you coach, we got you,' so that was a pretty cool moment."

Standing in NorthWood's way is a team that presents quite the challenge. Out of the Summit comes Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. The Saints finished conference play 14-0 and outscored their three sectional opponents by a combined 29-5. Ace Brayton Thomas holds a 0.45 ERA in 10 appearances this season and has thrown 74 strikeouts, compared to just 16 walks — all in 31 1/3 innings.

Risedorph said they'll crank up the speed on pitches this week in preparation for the hard-thrower. If they can pass the test at the plate, an opportunity awaits on the basepath. Something the Panthers are well-equipped for.

PREP BASEBALL — Regional at South Bend Clay

NorthWood (17-14) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (23-8) — 3 p.m.

NorthWood will play as the home team

