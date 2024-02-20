Prep Baseball: Arp doubles up Rusk in season lid lifter

Feb. 20—RUSK — Arp jumped out to a 6-0 lead after four innings of play and the Tigers held on to top Rusk, 6-3, in the season opener Monday night at Eagle Park in Rusk.

Rusk scored all of its run in the bottom of the final inning.

Arp-freshman Layton Shelburne limited the Eagles to two singles over 6.1 innings of work on the mound. He gave u three runs, all earned, and walked six while fanning fan.

Shelburne collected the win on the hill for the Tigers.

Rusk's Mason Trowbridge and Tifton Beard each had a base hit.

Ross Davis worked five innings and was the losing pitcher of record for Rusk. He scattered nine hits over five innings and gave up six runs (four earned) while striking out nine Tigers and not issuing a walk.