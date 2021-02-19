Prep baseball: Almaroad throws no-hitter in Pleasant Valley's season opener

Feb. 19—Jackson Almaroad threw a no-hitter, and Pleasant Valley's baseball team shut out Hanceville 10-0 in the Raiders' season opener on Thursday.

Almaroad struck out 12 batters and allowed one walk in five innings of work.

He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.

Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Zeke Curvin, 1-for-1, triple, three runs

—Dalton McElroy, 2-for-2, one run

—Pelham Parris, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run

—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs

—Caleb Shew, 2-for-3, double, one RBI