Prep Athletes of the Week: Pitcher zeroes in on state berth

JORDYN MARSH

New Prague • softball

Marsh has become nearly unhittable.

The senior righthanded pitcher threw a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Farmington, ranked first in Class 4A by the coaches association, in the Section 1 championship, getting the Trojans back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. She gave up only eight hits in the Trojans' four shutout section victories.

"Jordyn is consistently surpassing expectations on the mound," New Prague coach Melissa Digatono said. "She has established herself as a formidable force."

Marsh struck out 53 in 26 innings in the section tournament, capping it with 15 against Farmington. She has fanned 214 this season and has a 0.45 ERA.

"I'm pitching at the highest level of my career right now," Marsh said. "The hard work all of us have put in the past three or four years led up to this. Our hard work has paid off."

Digatono has seen Marsh's development through the years from close range.

"Jordyn has grown and developed into the dominant pitcher she is today," Digatono said. "She is a cornerstone of our defense and lineup. Despite the immense pressure to consistently perform, Jordyn has continually risen to the occasion."

Marsh is also a tough out. She has five home runs and 18 RBI for the No. 9-ranked Trojans (19-3).

"Jordyn is a student of the game, absorbing information and applying it effectively," Digatono said. "Her leadership on and off the field are invaluable to this team. Her performances, both defensively and offensively, in high-pressure situations have been crucial to our success."

SAM UDOVICH

Cretin-Derham Hall • golf

Udovich, a junior, had been sliding down the Minnesota Golf Association's state rankings. He now appears primed to make a run at the Class 3A state tournament title. Udovich, ranked seventh, shot a 12-under-par 132 to win the Class 3A, Section 4 two-day tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. He had rounds of 65 and 67 on the same course where the state tournament will be held. "Sam played excellent, getting off to fast starts," Raiders coach Bob Kinne said. "He wanted to keep things going the second day."

SYDNEY RUCKETT

Minneapolis Washburn • track

Ruckett, a junior, won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and finished second in the 100 at the Class 3A, Section 6 meet. She won the 400 with a meet-record time of 55.55 seconds, the second-fastest time in the state this season. "Sydney made a short-term goal to return to the state meet after last season," Millers coach Tracy Byrd said. "The consistent manner in which she applies herself to her training, all season long, speaks to why she accomplished her short-term goal of returning to the state meet this year."

WILL PREIMESBERGER

East Ridge • baseball

Preimesberger picked a good time — the Class 4A, Section 4 tournament — to come to the forefront for the Raptors (17-6). He did so both at the plate and on the mound. A lefthanded pitcher and outfielder, he threw a complete-game four-hitter to beat top-seeded Stillwater 7-2 and advance East Ridge in the finals. "He attacked the strike zone, with rain coming down all game, against a great Stillwater team," Raptors coach Brian Sprout said. Preimesberger also delivered a run-scoring triple and a couple of key putouts in a 3-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the previous round.

SHAY SWANSON

Lakeville North • lacrosse

The junior midfielder is a big reason the Panthers are one game away from a state tournament berth. Swanson has scored 40 goals during the Panthers' seven-game winning streak, including six in a 16-7 victory over Southwest Christian in the Section 1 semifinals. She has at least five goals in nine games this season. Swanson leads the Panthers (11-4) with 71 goals and 22 assists. She had 39 goals her sophomore season.

CHARLIE PAUL

Mound Westonka • tennis

The senior captain didn't have any trouble switching from singles to doubles, teaming up with classmate Carter Reinbold to win the Class 1A, Section 2 championship and advance to the state tournament. Paul, ranked sixth by the coaches association, is 21-3 this season and is closing in on 70 career victories. "Charlie is a smart player who quickly figures out how best to attack opponents using a big kick serve, dominant forehand and a strong mental game," White Hawks coach Rob Paul said.

ELLA MEYER

Edina • softball

Meyer is the catalyst for the Hornets (16-9) and played an integral part in a 6-4 victory over Armstrong in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship. The sophomore had a double and home run while picking up the win with four innings of relief pitching. She is hitting .407 with five home runs. "Ella has pitched in some tough and important games," Edina coach Keith Johnson said. "She has been a very important part of the team's success this year."

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.