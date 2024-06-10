Prep Athletes of the Week: Freshman quickly reaches high jump peak

McKAYLEN LEWIS

Math and Science Academy • Track and field

Two months ago, Lewis, a freshman, hadn't thought about high jump as one of her events.

"Back in April, towards the end of a Saturday morning practice," Math and Science Academy coach Alex Brault said, "McKaylen joined teammates and jumper coach Hao Peng, just to watch other teammates as they were leaping and gliding over the bar. Not before long, she was regularly clearing the bar herself, and we began adding the event to her repertoire."

Last week, Lewis won the Class 1A title in the event. She also won the Class 1A long jump title and finished second in the 200-meter dash.

At last year's Class 1A meet, she finished second in the long jump, third in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

"McKaylen's success at the state meet was a culmination of her work ethic, determination and openness to take a chance and try new events," Brault said. "She's a competitor through and through, and that is always on display.

"McKaylen is an incredibly gifted athlete, which is highlighted by the fact that before that practice in April, high jump was not even on her radar. McKaylen brings such grit, determination and focus with her to every event she does. She's got a very bright future in the sport ahead of her."

CHARLOTTE FANNIN

Lakeville South • lacrosse

The junior has scored 35 goals and leads the unbeaten Cougars in assists (35) and points (70). She had three goals and four assists in the Cougars' 14-4 victory over Lakeville North in the Section 1 championship game June 4. In three section games, she had eight goals and 17 points.

ZAHIR HASSAN

St. Paul Academy • tennis

The freshman helped the Spartans win their third consecutive Class 1A team title and then won the Class 1A individual state championship. Hassan, who was the No. 2 seed, defeated teammate and top seed Winston Arvidson in the title match. Hassan had an 18-6 record this season.

BRANDON LUND

Farmington • baseball

The junior righthander threw a two-hit shutout in the Tigers' 1-0 victory over New Prague in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game. It was the second consecutive shutout in the playoffs for Lund, who stopped Rochester Mayo 2-0. Lund is 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA for the Tigers (24-3).

ROBERT MECHURA

Roseville • track and field

Mechura capped his junior year by winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run titles at the Class 3A meet. Mechura, who has signed to run for North Carolina, won the Class 3A title at the cross-country state meet last fall.

CARTER RAYMOND

Randolph • softball

The junior righthander allowed onlyone earned run and struck out 28 in three victories to lead the Rockets to the Class 2A title. She threw a four-hit shutout in the Rockets' 3-0 victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the championship game. The Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, she finished with a 27-1 record.

ANNABELLE WALDOCH

Rogers • softball

An eighth-grader, she pitched the Royals to their first state title. In the Class 4A championship game, she allowed only three hits and struck out seven in a 3-0 victory over New Prague. She went 13-2 with a 1.22 ERA and struck out 143 in 97⅓ innings this season.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.