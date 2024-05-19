Premiership team of the season: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso the breakout star

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso broke into the Exeter Chiefs team, the England XI – and is Telegraph Sport's breakout player of the year - Getty Images/David Rogers

Picking a team of the season is tricky at the best of times, let alone on the back of a wildly unpredictable and generally peculiar Premiership campaign.

Even 18 rounds have not been enough to work out how good some teams are. But someone has to put their head above the parapet, and here is a selection to get stuck into …

15 . George Furbank

Northampton Saints

There are going to be some difficult omissions and Tyrone Green is desperately unlucky. Elliot Daly spurred Saracens down the home stretch, too. Furbank edges it thanks to a seminal season in which he has complemented intuitive link play and slicing angles with added toughness in the contact area for Saints.

14 . Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Exeter Chiefs

Tom Roebuck has been prolific for Sale Sharks and must be close to Test match involvement. Joe Cokanasiga was resurgent. Neither can upstage the breakthrough star of this season, who has quickly become a talisman for Exeter on both sides of the ball. Explosive, strong and growing into the nuances of defensive decision-making and back-field positioning, Feyi-Waboso has a fascinating future ahead.

13 . Henry Slade

Exeter Chiefs

Ollie Lawrence and Benhard Janse van Rensburg have been viewed solely as outside centres, because that is where they are at their best. Rob du Preez was terrific as well, and Tommy Freeman seemed at home in midfield. But none of these contenders presented a case quite as compelling as that of Slade. Exeter ended up in seventh, but laid some exciting foundations over an admirable campaign. Slade shepherded younger colleagues wonderfully.

12 . James Williams

Bristol Bears

I wanted to recognise Bristol’s late surge, which was inspired by intrepid attack and almost stole a play-off place. Williams, who has settled at Bristol after bouncing between several clubs, was an assured playmaker and, eventually, a sure-fire starter for the Bears during a purple patch. Fraser Dingwall, Cameron Redpath and Nick Tompkins deserve name-checks, too.

11 . Ollie Sleightholme

Northampton Saints

The free-spirited Gabriel Ibitoye slipped tackles and offloaded in thrilling fashion, with Will Muir another devastating wide man. Sleightholme’s catalogue of 14 tries featured some stunners. He is a skating sprinter who runs clever support lines but is powerful enough to smash through tacklers as well.

10 . Fin Smith

Northampton Saints

After a long flip-flop between two Fin(n)s, I have opted for the 22-year-old Saint over the Bath and Scotland sorcerer. Russell has been majestic, and will have a big say on the play-offs. Smith is an unfussy facilitator who keeps things ticking and allows runners around him to exploit space. George Ford, a senior figure in the same mould, steered Sale to the semi-finals.

9 . Ben Spencer

Bath

There is less of a need to run through alternative contenders here, because Spencer has been sublime as a linkman between Bath’s burly forwards and their precocious back division. His kicking game is a nightmare for opposing back-three players and his sheer speed makes things happen. As captain, Spencer will be stressing that Bath are not finished yet.

1 . Fin Baxter

Harlequins

Having featured in all 18 league matches for Harlequins, either starting or as a replacement, Baxter seems set to tour with England and should make a Test debut. He is mobile, dexterous and stubborn in the set-piece exchanges. Bevan Rodd and Beno Obano both enhanced their reputations, as did Phil Brantingham, bound for Saracens from Newcastle Falcons.

2 . Curtis Langdon

Northampton Saints

A decent season for hookers across the board will have buoyed Steve Borthwick. Gabriel Oghre, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Theo Dan were all prominent for different reasons, with Jamie Blamire among Newcastle’s stand-outs. Langdon, resourceful and athletic, has hit the ground running for Northampton and looks right at home.

3 . Thomas du Toit

Bath

Seven tries from tighthead prop is a rather useful return in the Premiership and Du Toit proved himself as a valuable asset to Bath, scrummaging on both sides of the front row and being deployed as an impactful replacement by Johann van Graan. Will Collier bowed out as a Harlequins stalwart, finishing on a high as far as personal form.

4 . Cobus Wiese

Sale Sharks

The younger Wiese, also leaving these shores like his elder brother, Jasper, is an excellent player as well. Sale’s qualification for the play-offs, despite injuries across the back-five of their pack, was a triumph of toughness. Wiese, impressively athletic, started 16 Premiership matches this season. Alex Moon departs Saints on the back of a fine season.

5 . Joe Batley

Bristol Bears

Among the first names on this team-sheet, Batley ran the Bristol line-out and enjoyed a career-best campaign, showing himself to be a skilful, versatile attacker and a set-piece technician. Bristol’s maul was an effective tool throughout the year. Comfortable both when linking phase-play in midfield and when roaming wider, Batley scored four Premiership tries. Alex Coles was another Saint to come close, as was Charlie Ewels of Bath.

6 . Juan Martín González

Saracens

Mark McCall’s men will make this team appear extremely silly if they click twice more to defend their title. To manage that, González will have to conjure a couple of the freakishly brilliant displays that have dotted his Saracens introduction. A semi-final clash with Courtney Lawes, also brilliant during his Saints farewell, is one to savour. Ben Curry, Ted Hill and Ethan Roots are three others worth highlighting.

7 . Sam Dugdale

Sale Sharks

Will Evans ruled the jackal statistics and Sam Underhill improved as a breakdown threat, which will not have gone unnoticed by Borthwick. Dugdale nips in for his part in Sale’s play-off push. Combative, crafty and relentless, the 24-year-old deputised for Tom Curry with distinction.

8. Alfie Barbeary

Bath

Arguably the most open position is saved until last. Even for the basement teams, Zach Mercer, Jasper Wiese and Callum Chick had their moments. Alex Dombrandt and Jean-Luc du Preez were both consistently influential. Greg Fisilau and Ross Vintcent are seriously promising. Barbeary’s propensity for big plays – turnovers and tries, chiefly – came to the fore in a crucial win at Sandy Park in April.

