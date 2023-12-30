Premiership: Saracens 37-19 Newcastle - Champions pushed hard by Falcons

Juan Martin Gonzalez's try put Saracens ahead in first-half stoppage time

Gallagher Premiership Saracens: (22) 37 Tries: Dan, van Zyl, Gonzalez, Penalty, Mako Vunipola Cons: Manu Vunipola 2 Pens: Manu Vunipola 2 Newcastle: (16) 19 Tries: Radwan Cons: Jennings Pens: Jennings 4

Saracens were pushed hard by bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Falcons as the Premiership champions won 37-19.

Juan Martin Gonzalez's try in first-half stoppage time sent the hosts into the break 22-16 ahead as Newcastle defended well under pressure and scored a superb try through Adam Radwan.

Saracens got a bonus point thanks to a penalty try after 63 minutes as Callum Chick was sent to the sin-bin.

Mako Vunipola got a fifth try against 14 men before being sent off.

The Saracens skipper - who was back on after a head injury to replacement Tom West - was red carded after a hit with his shoulder on Bryan Byrne's head in the final play of the match.

Saracens remain in fifth place in the Premiership after Sale Sharks earned a losing bonus point at Northampton Saints.

The home side, who made seven changes for the visit of the winless Falcons, made a mistake from the kick-off allowing Rory Jennings to convert a first-minute penalty.

Theo Dan went over from close range after 11 minutes with Saracens encamped in the Newcastle red zone having won four penalties as they dominated the possession.

But they were behind thanks to a spectacular 16th-minute Radwan try as the Falcons scrum-half kicked it away from deep in his own half, kicked again at 40 metres, and raced in under the posts.

Falcons thought they had scored a similar try 11 minutes later when Iwan Stephens raced through, but replays showed a knock-on in the build-up and a couple of minutes later the quick-thinking Ivan van Zyl went in from close range with a tap penalty as the hosts regained the lead.

But Jennings kicked two more penalties for Newcastle while Olly Hartley had an excellent try disallowed following a knock-on by van Zyl, but Gonzalez capitalised from a few metres out as Saracens' excellent passing broke through the Falcons who had defended well.

Jennings and Manu Vunipola exchanged penalties early in the second period, but again Newcastle did well to absorb waves of Saracens pressure as the hosts hunted a bonus point try.

Mark McCall's side eventually got a fourth score thanks to a powerful maul that Chick brought down on the Newcastle line, resulting in a yellow card for the Falcons skipper - and against 14 men Saracens got a fifth try when Vunipola went in from a few inches after a close-range line-out.

Vunipola could face a ban after his late red card, which could rule him out of upcoming games against the likes of Leicester Tigers, Bordeaux, Lyon and Exeter Chiefs.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Daly, Hartley, Cinti; Manu Vunipola, van Zyl; Mako Vunipola (capt), Dan, Judge, McFarland, Tizard , Gonzalez , Knight, Christie.

Replacements: George, West, Hoskins, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola, Simpson, Parton.

Sent off: Mako Vunipola (80).

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Stephens; Jennings, O'Sullivan; Brantingham, Blamire, Bello, McDonald, de Chaves, Rubiolo, Pepper, Chick (capt).

Replacements: B Byrne, Brocklebank, McCallum, Cardall, Leatherbarrow, Elliott, Connon, Wacokecoke.

Sin-bin: Chick (63).

Referee: Jack Makepeace