Premiership Rugby final goes to Christophe Ridley

Christophe Ridley impressed when officiating the Premiership semi-final between Saracens and Northampton Saints - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Christophe Ridley will referee a Premiership final for the first time after being selected to take charge of Saturday’s domestic decider between Northampton Saints and Bath at Twickenham.

The 31-year-old is understood to have impressed selectors with an assured performance during the semi-final between Saints and Saracens on Friday night and has been rewarded with what will be the biggest appointment of his career to date.

Sources have indicated that Ridley will be assisted on the touchlines by Anthony Woodthorpe and Luke Pearce, the latter of whom refereed last season’s Premiership final as well as Saturday’s play-off between Bath and Sale Sharks. Tom Foley is to be confirmed as television match official as Ian Tempest and Craig Maxwell-Keys complete the team.

Meanwhile, neither Matthew Carley, who oversaw the Champions Cup final between Leinster and Toulouse, nor Karl Dickson will be directly involved in this season’s Premiership showpiece.

Ridley, talented enough to have been part of the Leicester Tigers academy as a junior player, will be familiar to both finalists given he was the man in the middle when Bath beat Northampton 43-12 in the last round of regular season fixtures on May 18 at The Rec.

The Premiership final will continue a campaign that has been marked by personal milestones. Ridley travelled to last year’s World Cup as an assistant and was given his first Six Nations game as a referee a few months later, taking charge of the dramatic, 13-13 draw between France and Italy in Lille.

There is an added significance in Ridley’s appointment as the first referee to assume responsibility for a Premiership final since the retirement of Wayne Barnes, a role model to Ridley and indeed all.

Barnes, who bowed out of professional officiating after whistling the World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, refereed 10 Premiership finals between his first in 2008 and his last in 2022.

Breaking up the Barnes hegemony, Pearce refereed the 2023 encounter between Saracens and Sale Sharks. Carley oversaw the 2021 final, with Craig Maxwell-Key stepping in for the 2020 decider when Barnes tested positive for coronavirus. Otherwise, JP Doyle was selected for the 2017 and 2014 finals and Dave Pearson was in charge for 2010.

How Ridley’s view may affect the final

The opening quarter of Friday’s semi-final was ferocious and a gripping, tense knockout contest barely relented in intensity. Ridley deserves immense credit for that, and has thoroughly earned the responsibility coming his way at Twickenham this weekend.

Despite his young age, he is a relatively firm official with few frills who does not seem susceptible to the overfamiliar ‘mateyness’ that can irk onlookers – and probably players as well. As with most Premiership officials, he tends to promote a sense of flow by being particularly stringent on defensive teams at the breakdown. Courtney Lawes and Tom Pearson were collared for overbalancing and placing their hands beyond the ball against Saracens, who themselves surrendered a penalty when Nick Tompkins and Ben Earl pounced in tandem in the 28th minute.

Rather than whistle for a turnover, Ridley pinged Mako Vunipola for failing to roll clear quickly enough. Saracens were unhappy, but the decision was consistent with the referee’s approach over the course of the game. While Ivan van Zyl, Earl and Maro Itoje all completed steals, Jamie George and Juan Martín González fell foul of Ridley at the ruck and could have few complaints. This attitude should bring about a fast-paced final featuring two sides who move the ball to space swiftly. Bath have big carriers and Finn Russell. They always want quick ball.

Northampton’s scrummaging dominance was justifiably rewarded with a steady stream of penalties. Perhaps the biggest compliment one could pay Ridley was that there were no public complaints from members of either club and just a few comments from partisan fans scattered across social media, coming evenly from followers of either team. That is the sign of a job well done.

Ridley is old-school in this regard; a referee that is often imperceptible. There is a long way to go to come close to emulating Barnes, his role model, but a first Premiership final represents a strong step.

