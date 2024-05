[Getty Images]

Four Premiership players from three clubs feature in Australia's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle has been named in Graham Arnold's 25-man set-up, along with Hearts duo Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles.

Departing St Mirren right-back Ryan Strain, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer, is also in there.

The Socceroos take on Bangladesh and Palestine next month.