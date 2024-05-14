Premiership preview - Celtic on brink, Miovski firing & Hibs' Gray days

[BBC]

Two sets of fixtures within the next four days will finally settle most of the remaining issues in the Scottish Premiership.

The title race is not quite over, but Celtic need just one point from those remaining games to retain their crown.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone host Ross County in a potential relegation play-off position decider on Wednesday.

Here's some of what to look out for in a busy midweek programme...

Game of midweek - Kilmarnock v Celtic

While there is potentially even more at stake in Perth on Wednesday, Rugby Park will be where most eyes will be glued given Celtic could seal a 54th Scottish title.

Rangers almost gifted the title to Celtic against Dundee but their fightback means Brendan Rodgers' side has the chance to haul themselves over the line in Ayrshire.

A point is all Celtic need, but had Rangers got at least a draw in Saturday's Old Firm derby, Rodgers would have been heading to Rugby Park with some degree of trepidation.

Kilmarnock have already beaten his side twice this season there - indeed, they have only lost one of their four meetings overall.

Derek McInnes' fourth-placed team have only lost once - to Rangers - in their last seven outings and have been beaten just once in 12 on their own patch, again by the Ibrox side.

However, following Saturday's 2-1 derby win, Celtic are themselves unbeaten in nine in an impressive run-in during which they have overturned their city rivals' lead at the top.

If Celtic are to be prevented from partying back up the M77, Kilmarnock will have to beat them three times in one season for the first time in their history - and be the first to do so since Rangers in 2021.

Player to watch - Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

Getting the Bojan Miovski goal machine motoring again has certainly helped Peter Leven turn Aberdeen's fortunes around since taking over as caretaker manager.

The Macedonia striker was the one bright spark in an early season of drudgery, but even he tailed off as first Barry Robson then Neil Warnock were shown the door.

Reignited under Leven, Miovski has scored three times in his last five games to take his total to 26 from 56 appearances for club and country this season.

He particularly enjoys scoring at Pittodrie - and will relish Wednesday's visit by Livingston considering his five in just three home games against the West Lothian side are his most against any opponent.

Manager in the spotlight - David Gray (Hibernian)

'Sir David Gray', as many Hibs fans like to call their former captain, has once again been thrown to the fore in their hour of need.

The 36-year-old Edinburgh native, who famously led the side to a Scottish Cup final triumph, has become caretaker manager for a fourth spell following Tuesday's sacking of Nick Montgomery.

Will the former right-back throw his hat into the ring for the role permanently this time?

After all, Gray has a 40% win record from his combined 10 games in charge - better than the four previous permanent managers apart from Jack Ross.

However, he only has two more games - on Wednesday at home to Motherwell and on Sunday away to Livingston - to prove his worth and little preparation time to galvanise a squad that looked demoralised as they lost 4-0 at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Motherwell certainly will not make it easy either, considering Hibs have yet to beat them in three meetings this season. The first of two consecutive draws came in January at Easter Road, where the Steelmen have lost only once in six visits.

Indeed, the visitors' form is a mirror image of Hibs'. Stuart Kettlewell's side have only lost once in six outings, winning their last two, while Hibs have won only once in six, losing the last two.

There is no doubt that Gray has his work cut out.