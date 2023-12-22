Premiership: Newcastle 13-21 Bristol: Bears extend Falcons' losing run

Virimi Vakatawa scores Bristol's second try against Newcastle Falcons

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle: (3) 13 Tries: McDonald; Pens: Johnson, Jennings; Cons: Jennings Bristol: (7) 21 Tries: Thacker, Vakatawa, Oghre; Cons: Sheedy 3

Fiji centre Virimi Vakatawa scored a flowing solo try to seal victory for Bristol Bears at Kingston Park and extend Newcastle Falcons' losing run to 11 matches.

Vakatawa made a mazy run from midfield to score Bristol's second try when the visitors led by only a single point.

Harry Thacker had gone over for their first try before Gabriel Oghre added a third late in the game.

Newcastle were in touch at 6-7 but it took until the last play for Kiran McDonald to finally cross the line.

It was a very familiar tale for Newcastle at Kingston Park as they were very competitive and defended well but failed to convert their chances.

They have now lost nine Premiership matches and two European Challenge Cup ties this season.

By contrast Bristol have found some form and earned a fourth Premiership win of the campaign.

They totally dominated the opening 20 minutes and drove Thacker over from a close-range line-out for the game's first points.

But the boot of fly-half Louie Johnson and replacement Rory Jennings kept Newcastle firmly in the game.

Both sides were turned over when threatening in the 22 before Vakatawa scored the game's decisive try with 11 minutes remaining.

From a line-out 35 metres from the Newcastle line, Vakatawa took a pop pass from Benhard Janse van Rensburg and weaved his way through the Falcons' defence to touch down.

Oghre added a third from a driving maul to put the game beyond doubt before McDonald took a short pass to go over for Newcastle with the clock dead.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Spencer, Holgate, Carreras; Johnson, Elliott; Brantingham, Blamire, Bello; Hawkins, de Chaves; Cross, Pepper, Chick (c).

Replacements: Byrne, Brocklebank, McCallum, McDonald, Rubiolo, O'Sullivan, Jennings, Wacokecoke.

Bristol: Malins; Ibitoye, Vakatawa, Janse van Rensburg, Lane; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler; Dun, Batley; Luatua, Harding (c), Bradbury.

Replacements: Oghre, Lahiff, Kloska, Caulfield, Pearce, Marmion, Williams, Heward.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.