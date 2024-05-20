Premiership could ban artificial pitches from 2026

Kilmarnock plan to replace their artificial pitch with a traditional grass surface [SNS]

Scottish Premiership clubs will consider banning artificial pitches in the top flight from 2026.

The SPFL will issue a resolution to be voted on by all 12 Premiership clubs, with nine votes required for it to pass.

Next season's top flight will be made up of Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers, St Johnstone, St Mirren and either Raith Rovers or Ross County.

Raith, who have an artificial surface, and County will meet over two legs in this week's Premiership play-off final.

Livingston, relegated from the Premiership this season, and Kilmarnock also have artificial pitches but Killie plan to return to a grass surface in 2025.

Hamilton Academical, who have won promotion to the Championship, are the only other club to have used artificial turf in the top flight between 2008 and 2011 and from 2014 to 2021.

The SPFL said in a statement: "The SPFL board has confirmed at a meeting today that if the resolution is approved, it will grant a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan accordingly, with artificial pitches not permitted in the top division from season 2026-27.

"Separately, the SPFL board has approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by Uefa, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership."