Premiership: Bristol 51-26 Gloucester: Seven-try Bears power past struggling rivals

Bristol and England prop Ellis Genge forced his way over for his second try of the season

Gallagher Premiership Bristol: (29) 51 Tries: Malins, Genge, Randall 2, Harding, Batley, Thacker Cons: Sheedy 4, Williams Pens: Sheedy, Williams Gloucester: (7) 26 Tries: Rees-Zammit 2, Ford-Robinson 2 Cons: Carreras 3

Bristol produced a scintillating display at Ashton Gate to win 51-26 and condemn Gloucester to a sixth straight Premiership defeat.

The Bears raced to their bonus point with Max Malins, Ellis Genge, Harry Randall and Fitz Harding tries before Louis Rees-Zammit replied on half-time.

Randall and Joe Batley extended the lead to 41-7, but Rees-Zammit and Jamal Ford-Robinson's brace restored pride.

However, Harry Thacker had the final say as Bristol moved up to seventh.

The West Country rivals both arrived on the back of five straight defeats and desperate for a win, as much to halt their respective slumps as for local bragging rights.

Separated by just a point in the standings at kick-off, the first half proved depressingly one-sided for the ninth-placed Cherry and Whites as the hosts boasted 90% territory and were effectively out of sight by the half-hour mark.

Gloucester's defence had already soaked up plenty of pressure by the time Virimi Vakatawa's inch-perfect grubber allowed Malins to dot down in the corner after pouncing on a messy scrum.

Bristol continued to utterly dominate, and it seemed inevitable when Genge barged over after patient pick-and-go's.

A difficult afternoon for Gloucester grew tougher when prop Mayco Vivas hobbled off with what looked like a calf problem after 25 minutes, and within five minutes Bristol had their bonus point.

Fitz Harding went over for Bristol's bonus-point try after half an hour

Scrum-half Randall spotted a gap at the maul to dart through and skipper Harding then crossed after Dan Thomas' break.

A Callum Sheedy penalty made it 29-0 before a stunned Gloucester finally got on the scoresheet on the stroke of half-time with their first concerted attack, when Rees-Zammit powered over after a strong carry.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington had his work cut out at the break, and whatever he said went out of the window within a minute of the restart as Randall caught the visitors napping - collecting his own chip ahead to secure a fifth try.

Joe Batley heaped more misery on his former club with a close-range finish, but the visitors finally sparked into life through Rees-Zammit - as the Wales winger's break from halfway started the move which he ultimately finished in acrobatic fashion.

Strong carries from Max Llewellyn allowed Ford-Robinson to force his way over, and the Bristol-born tight-head prop crossed again to earn Gloucester a third successive try and the consolation of a bonus point.

However, they soon lost Ruan Ackermann to the sin-bin for collapsing the maul and the Bears took swift advantage, Thacker profiting from the driving maul.

Bristol: Malins, Ibitoye, Vakatawa, van Rensburg, Lane, Sheedy, Randall, Genge, Thacker, Sinckler, Dun, Batley, Luatua, Thomas, Harding (capt).

Replacements: Oghre, Woolmore, Kloska, Caulfield, Heenan, Marmion, Williams, Ravouvou.

Gloucester: Evans, Rees-Zammit, Llewellyn, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Varney, Vivas, Socino, Balmain, Clark, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow, Clement.

Replacements: McGuigan, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Clarke, Donnell, Young, Hillman-Cooper, Hathaway.

Sin-bin: Ackermann (81)

Referee: Jack Makepeace.