Premiere: Raheem Bakaré Reveals A New Sound On “LEVELS”

Image via Lincoln Gore

Multi-talented South Londoner Raheem Bakaré is back with a new single, “LEVELS”, and it’s a bit of a departure from the R&B croons and laid-back grooves we’re used to.

It’s not a complete switch-up—there’s still plenty of soulful charm at play—but the energy’s quite a bit higher here and it turns out he’s just as adept at firing off quick-witted rhymes as he is at melting hearts. A good chunk of that energy, it has to be said, also comes from Mars Moniz whose instrumental packs a weighty, funk-filled punch.

Set to appear on an as-yet-untitled upcoming EP, the new track also got some suitably high energy visuals that see Raheem and his team letting off some steam on basketball court/skate park hybrid before taking the car out for some high speed hijinx.

Explaining how the track came together, he shares: “I feel like every creative reaches the stage where they start owning who they are from their losses to their wins. The song ‘Levels’ was written on a writing retreat to Denmark and was so unexpected. It is sonically so different to my last releases, so I had to go with my gut on this and trust the process. ‘Levels’ is the first single from my upcoming EP so stay tuned for plenty more.”

Hit play on the video at the top and make sure you add “Levels” to all your playlists.