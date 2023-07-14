The Premier League's American Dream falls flat as Christian Pulisic departs an unfulfilled talent

Christian Pulisic is the 11th player to depart Chelsea this season as their summer clear out continues - Reuters/Craig Brough

Farewell, Captain America – the great talent of United States football whom Chelsea had hoped might help fill the shoes of a club legend and expand the reach and fame of Roman Abramovich’s project in the world’s biggest sporting nation.

In the end, Chelsea would be more closely associated with two US nationals whose names would not have been familiar to any football fan in 2019. But that was not Christian Pulisic, the US international who brought to a close four years at the club this week with a move to AC Milan. Instead it was Chelsea’s new US owners, the private equity bros Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali who are now plotting a course to who-knows-where in the post-Abramovich years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was Pulisic’s misfortune that he arrived in the summer that Eden Hazard eventually departed for Real Madrid. There were few farewells like Hazard’s with a win in the Europa League and the gratitude and best wishes of all Chelsea fans. No-one could measure up to the Hazard years at Chelsea, erratic but on his day exhilarating. Not even the post-May 2019 Hazard who now ranks as one of the worst acquisitions that Real ever made.

Where does Pulisic’s signing by Chelsea rate? The club had hoped that the £58 million spent on him during the Marina Granovskaia years, agreed in Jan 2019 ahead of the club’s Fifa transfer embargo, would yield much more than the 26 goals in 145 senior appearances. But then playing for 21st century Chelsea presents a unique set of challenges for which many more players than just Pulisic have found themselves unready.

There have been some big moments for the American, including a perfect hat-trick against Burnley in October of his first season. His best run of form of the four years came arguably later that season, when the post-lockdown season was completed in empty stadiums. The injury he picked up in the FA Cup final in August that year affected his rhythm and there were other injuries too.

He was not quite the confident media performer that one might expect of US athletes. There was a natural shyness. A question about him being a signatory to a letter by the US men’s national team to Congress to pass tougher gun control legislation, that promised to yield an interesting answer, was shut down by the club on tour last summer. He has spoken in the past about the depression that has affected him when he has been left out of the side or injured.

Advertisement

Come the most recent season, in which Chelsea had four managers – Pulisic was a rare starter for any of them, just eight in all. He scored just one goal in all competitions. Yet at the World Cup finals for the US he looked reinvigorated. He was arguably the best player across either side when the US drew with Gareth Southgate’s England team. In that game you could see why Chelsea believed there was a top-four standard Premier League player in there and perhaps in Milan that potential will be unlocked anew.

The wait for the big US Premier League star goes on. There is a premium on that player and with the change in the governing body endorsement criteria negotiated with the Football Association, that country will become a major scouting ground again for the Premier League. Pulisic’s Croatian heritage meant that he had a European Union passport that made that journey to Germany, and his first club Borussia Dortmund, much simpler.

His four years at Chelsea coincided with some of the most unstable in the club’s history and yet he won a Champions League along the way – the first American to play in the final of the competition. That counts for something and was, after all, an achievement that neither of his famous predecessors in the No 10 shirt – Hazard and Willian – never quite reached.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.