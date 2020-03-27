My Premier League XI of the season so far - and who gets my Player of the Year vote

December 26, 2019 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson

In normal circumstances, the Professional Footballers’ Association would now be selecting its team of the season and the votes cast for Player of the Year.

With football paused, we may be several months away from the official selection, but in the meantime - albeit ten games remain of the 2019-20 campaign for some teams - I can at least submit what I consider the best XI up until this point.

It will come as no surprise it is dominated by Liverpool players. Twenty-five points clear at the top of the Premier League, I hope my choices will be considered more logical than partisan. And I reserve the right to change my mind if there is a dramatic twist if - or when - the season concludes.

In the meantime, here is my starting XI.

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Sheffield United

In a starting XI packed with the league leaders, I can imagine I have upset Liverpool supporters by failing to select Alisson Becker. He is the best goalkeeper in the world and in normal circumstances would be straight in. But I am basing my judgement on a season in which he has only played just over half Liverpool’s games in all competitions due to injury.

In the Premier League, Henderson has as many clean sheets as Alisson, and his save success rate is an impressive 76 per cent - just behind Liverpool’s number one. On balance - given Sheffield United were tipped to be in a relegation rather than top four battle - I think Henderson deserves recognition. It will be interesting to see what happens if his parent club, Manchester United, take him back this summer.

Right-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Liverpool supporters can forgive me now as Trent is the first of seven Anfield players in my line-up. I cannot imagine there will be any argument. His form speaks for itself with 12 Premier League assists. He is Liverpool’s playmaker at right back.

Honourable mentions to Leicester’s Ricardo Periera and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They have enjoyed good seasons. But they are not at Alexander-Arnold’s level yet. He is probably the best right back in Europe. I would add that he must be the Young Player of the Year, and will probably go on to establish himself as England’s first choice full-back before the next major international tournament.

Centre-half

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Quite simply, one of the best players in the world. Since moving to Liverpool, Van Dijk has been elevated into that sphere of players who could play for any side. He is so good, sometimes it feels he is taken for granted. Whenever the player of the year is debated, it is strange how few pundits put him forward. He has been as influential this season as he was last year and is another of the picks in this line-up no-one can argue against.

Centre-half

Joe Gomez, Liverpool

I am going to be honest. Assembling this team I am very wary of having too many Liverpool players, and this is one of the positions where I thought long and hard about alternatives. Leicester pair Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have been outstanding and I was prepared to trigger a healthy debate by selecting Harry Maguire. Despite criticism of United this season, I believe Maguire has been a fine addition, dealing with the pressure of his transfer fee. I think he will get even better and prove great value at Old Trafford. I also want to mention Conor Coady, ultra-reliable in a fine Wolves team.

But how can I separate Van Dijk and Gomez? They have not lost a league game as a central defensive partnership, and in some games Gomez has eclipsed his senior partner.

Left back

Andy Robertson, Liverpool

Again, in the interest of balance I was scratching my head and asking who could reasonably challenge Robertson for this position? The answer is no-one. He has seven assists in the Premier League - second only to Trent Alexander-Arnold when compared to other defenders - and remains the outstanding left back playing in English football. To put it into perspective, Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Everton’s Lucas Digne have three and five Premier League assists, respectively. So while their supporters might argue they are worthy of consideration, and I would agree, they still cannot oust Robertson from my line-up.

Midfield

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Whether you support Manchester City or not, everybody loves watching Kevin De Bruyne. He is the only realistic challenger to the Liverpool stars for Player of the Season, and may even win it if there is a split in the voting for the Anfield contingent. He is the most creative midfielder in the world and currently has 16 Premier League assists, four behind Thierry Henry’s record of 20. It looks like he will eclipse that when play resumes. After a season interrupted by injury a year ago he has been at his best every week in this campaign and could still be the man to inspire a Champions League victory.

Midfield

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

I have to say I am delighted but a little baffled that Jordan Henderson is getting more praise this season than in previous years. I think that probably says more about those suggesting he has massively improved rather than the player himself because - as I am sure Jurgen Klopp will testify - his consistent excellence as captain has been fundamental to Liverpool’s return to the top. What is most impressive this season is the manner in which Henderson switched midfield roles. Until December, Fabinho was Liverpool’s best player and his injury could have been a critical moment in the title race. Instead, Henderson assumed the number six position and performed brilliantly. Maybe that is why more people have noticed his importance recently.

Midfield

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa

It is rare for a player at a club in the bottom three to make the team of the year, but I have enjoyed watching Grealish as much as anyone this season. When Aston Villa were promoted there were questions asked as to whether Grealish is the real deal. He has answered positively. No player has been fouled more in the Premier League, which tells you rival managers are targeting him. He has still managed to shine with goals and assists. I will be staggered if he does not get a chance for England soon. Such talent must be given an opportunity on the international stage. It excites me to think what Grealish will be like with more class players around him.

Forward

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

There was a moment when considering this line-up when I thought of leaving out Salah and selecting Raheem Sterling. I slept on it and thought, “What am I thinking?”. Nothing against Sterling, but he plays on the left, not right, so I am not prepared to compromise to leave out a player of Salah’s class.

Salah’s enduring contribution must be recognised. He has 20 goals in all competitions, remains in contention for the Premier League golden boot - which would be his third in three years - and has plenty of assists to go with it. Plenty say he is not at the level of two years ago, which might be true, but it is wrong to judge him against that extraordinary standard. He is a matchwinner who has helped Liverpool to the brink of their first title in 30 years.

Forward

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

Liverpool fans will be asking, “Where is Roberto Firmino?”

Leicester fans will want to know why Jamie Vardy is not in this line-up and Arsenal fans Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I also considered Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions and is a class act. But Aguero is too often overlooked. He averages a goal every 88 minutes in the Premier League, making him more prolific than Aubameyang (136 minutes) and Vardy (118 minutes). Firmino may complement Salah and Mane in this line-up more effectively, but this is one occasion where the claims of the Argentinian justify selection.

Forward & Player of the Year

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

It may be many months before the Player of the Year award is presented, but Mane deserves it. The problem for Liverpool is they have so many outstanding players there is not one who stands out above all others. I am favouring Mane because it is worth remembering he had only one week off last summer, taking his place on the bench for the first game against Norwich having just returned to pre-season training. He scored the winning goals at critical moments at the start of the season and in the weeks before play stopped. He has been phenomenal.