Premier League Winter Transfer: Top team needs, targets, possible departures

The Premier League winter transfer window is here and all 20 clubs are ready to shuffle their packs and improve their squads.

At least, that's the plan. It has been a slow start to the winter window but things always start to heat up at the end of the month.

With congested title, top four, European and relegation scraps, this really is building up to be a season like no other. That means recruitment of new players in January has to be spot on if team are going to edge ahead of their competitors.

And with some Premier League giants needing to strengthen in similar areas, we can expect to see some of the big boys battling to sign the same players.

Below is everything you need for the Premier League winter transfer window.

Which teams need what?

Some of the biggest needs are in attack and both Chelsea and Arsenal need a new No. 9 to kick on their projects. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal need to take that final step from title contenders to favorites and the only thing missing is a prolific goalscorer as they continue to create so many chances but just aren't punishing opponents. Chelsea need that striker too as they look to climb towards the top six under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea also need a big upgrade on their goalkeeping situation too as Robert Sanchez was a stop-gap signing. Looking elsewhere, Manchester United need a lot of help up top and so do Crystal Palace, Burnley and Nottingham Forest as they look to push away from the relegation scrap and need some extra firepower. Given the injuries they've suffered, Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle may all look to add some midfield and defensive cover too. Also, what about Aston Villa? Now they're in the top four (and maybe title!?) conversation, can Emery's side add more firepower to help Ollie Watkins carry the load?

Key targets potentially heading to the Premier League

Which players could make a big difference and are available (for a very large fee) this January? Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney would each cost over $100 million and they've been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal. Are they worth it? Yep. Both would be huge upgrades for the London clubs on their current options. Manchester United have been linked with a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy who has been ripping it up in the Bundesliga and is said to have a release clause of $19 million. David de Gea is still a free agent and has been linked with a move to Newcastle as Nick Pope is out injured for the next four months.

Possible departures

Given their poor starts to the season both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to have a clear out. Some of the names reportedly available for transfer are Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher and Axel Disasi from Chelsea, while Man United are looking to move on Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. Another name to keep an eye on is Aaron Ramsdale, as the Arsenal goalkeeper is not a starter and probably needs to be if he's going to make England's EURO 2024 squad but the Gunners will be reluctant to let him join a Premier League rival. Kalvin Phillips also fits into that bracket as Manchester City really aren't using him and he needs minutes. The likes of Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson could also be on the move for similar reasons as the former isn't in Tottenham's plans and the latter wants to head back to the PL after heading to Saudi Arabia.