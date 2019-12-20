Premier League winter break, February schedule announced

With the first-ever winter break for the Premier League coming up in February, the five games which will be played on two consecutive weekends have been announced.

The PL schedule will be split across the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and 15-16 as the league takes the winter break, as 10 teams will play on one weekend and 10 on another.

Below are the new dates and times for games in February in full.

Saturday 1 February 2020

7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester v Chelsea

12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v Wolves

Sunday 2 February 2020

9 a.m. ET: Burnley v Arsenal

11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Man City

Saturday 8 February 2020

7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v Watford

Sunday 9 February 2020

9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v West Ham

Friday 14 February 2020

3 p.m. ET: Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 15 February 2020

7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v Burnley

12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v Liverpool

Sunday 16 February 2020

9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v Tottenham

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Newcastle

Monday 17 February 2020

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Man United

Saturday 22 February 2020

7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Tottenham

12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester v Man City

Sunday 23 February 2020

9 a.m. ET: Man United v Watford*

9 a.m. ET: Wolves v Norwich*

*Due to Man United and Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Everton

Monday 24 February 2020

3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v West Ham

Friday 28 February 2020

3 p.m. ET: Norwich v Leicester

*Subject to EFL Cup final participation

Saturday 29 February 2020

7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. ET: Watford v Liverpool

Sunday 1 March 2020

9 a.m. ET: Man City v Arsenal*

or

9 a.m. ET: Everton v Man United*

*Subject to League Cup final participation

9 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Wolves*

*Due to Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League