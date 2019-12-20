Premier League winter break, February schedule announced
With the first-ever winter break for the Premier League coming up in February, the five games which will be played on two consecutive weekends have been announced.
The PL schedule will be split across the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and 15-16 as the league takes the winter break, as 10 teams will play on one weekend and 10 on another.
Below are the new dates and times for games in February in full.
Saturday 1 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v Wolves
Sunday 2 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Burnley v Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Man City
Saturday 8 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v Watford
Sunday 9 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v West Ham
Friday 14 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 15 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v Liverpool
Sunday 16 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v Tottenham
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Newcastle
Monday 17 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Man United
Saturday 22 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Tottenham
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester v Man City
Sunday 23 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Man United v Watford*
9 a.m. ET: Wolves v Norwich*
*Due to Man United and Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Everton
Monday 24 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v West Ham
Friday 28 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Norwich v Leicester
*Subject to EFL Cup final participation
Saturday 29 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford v Liverpool
Sunday 1 March 2020
9 a.m. ET: Man City v Arsenal*
or
9 a.m. ET: Everton v Man United*
*Subject to League Cup final participation
9 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Wolves*
*Due to Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League