Premier League unveils new anti-discrimination measures for 2021-22 season

The Premier League has introduced new anti-discrimination measures to be implemented this season.

All 20 clubs have agreed to enforce new League-wide punishments, including bans, for any individual found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive way towards players, staff, officials, stewards or fans attending a Premier League match.

The sanctions will cover behaviour conducted both in person and online and will include permanent bans from attending all Premier League matches.

The Premier League today announces new enhanced anti-discrimination measures to be implemented in the 2021/22 season to make it clear that any form of discriminatory behaviour is unacceptable in football and wider society — Premier League (@premierleague) August 10, 2021

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League and our clubs condemn all forms of discriminatory and abusive behaviour.

“The commitment from all clubs to enforce League-wide bans demonstrates there is no place for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight all forms of prejudice.

“Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities from all backgrounds. We call on fans to come together with us and our clubs to help tackle discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it.”

The announcement came on the day Twitter shared an overview of its analysis of “the abhorrent racist abuse” directed at England players after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy. It found that the United Kingdom was “by far” the main origin of the posts.