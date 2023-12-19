Premier League under pressure as La Liga agrees to release Var conversations

All conversations during pitch-side reviews will be released in Spain, unlike in England, where only selected audio is made public - Getty Images/Angel Martinez

The Premier League is facing renewed pressure to make conversations between referees and video assistant referees public after La Liga agreed to do so.

It was announced on Tuesday that discussions that take place during pitch-side reviews would be made available to broadcasters from next month following the completion of each match day in the Spanish top flight.

The step is the biggest yet towards the live transmission of such conversations, something currently prohibited by the International Football Association Board (Ifab), which licences Var for use by competitions.

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) already releases selected recordings from pitch-side reviews, and other conversations between Vars, as part of its monthly Match Officials Mic’d Up programme fronted by Howard Webb.

But the Liverpool offside goal fiasco – in which Luis Diaz’s strike at Tottenham in December was wrongly ruled out – saw Webb take the unprecedented step of making a recording public outside of that show amid widespread calls for it to do.

Pressure on that to become the norm has now intensified following Tuesday’s decision by La Liga.

Keith Hackett, one of Webb’s predecessors as head of PGMOL, said England “absolutely” had to follow Spain’s lead.

“There’s no question that they need to be more transparent,” he said. “I think that Howard is trying to do that with that new show. But, in reality, because he’s selective, I don’t think he’s satisfying the appropriate need.”

Malcolm Clarke, the chair of the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), said: “This would be a small step in the direction that we think most fans want.

“It would almost completely remove the criticism about how long decisions take. Because if people are actually listening to the conversation, they can judge for themselves why it’s taking so long. And it actually makes it quite interesting.”

A survey last summer by the FSA found that 80 per cent of respondents wanted match-going fans to hear discussions between referees and Vars.

Clarke said: “I think it’s highly likely that will follow.”

Ifab has previously ruled that out, but Hackett urged a rethink and called for reviews to be shown on a stadium’s big screen.

He added: “That has to be the ultimate aim.”