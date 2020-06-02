Premier League TV schedule: June 6-7

We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for June 6-7.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, June 6

6-7 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Jurgen Klopp [STREAM]

7-7:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Arsene Wenger [STREAM]

7:30-8:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Claudio Ranieri [STREAM]

8:30-9 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola [STREAM]

9-9:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Jurgen Klopp II [STREAM]

9:30-10 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Kevin de Bruyne [STREAM]

10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Middlesbrough, Dec. 1998 [STREAM]

10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Sept. 2009 [STREAM]

11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Newcastle v. Sunderland, Oct. 2010 [STREAM]

11:30-12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Arsenal, Apr. 2011 [STREAM]

Sunday, June 7

6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2016-17 [STREAM]

7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2017-18 [STREAM]

8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Chelsea, Apr. 2013 [STREAM]

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Leicester v. West Ham, Apr. 2016 [STREAM]

