What are the Premier League trophy plans if Arsenal win on final day?

Manchester City will be crowned champions if they beat West Ham United on Sunday, but any slip-up could let in Arsenal, who face Everton - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

The Premier League will have a trophy waiting at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday despite the title looking destined for Manchester City again.

Pep Guardiola’s team put themselves within sight of an historic fourth successive triumph with their win at Tottenham on Tuesday, meaning they finish top of the table with victory against West Ham.

But the Premier League have two identical trophies and one will be at Arsenal’s stadium in case they upset the odds and defeat Everton while City drop points in the last West Ham match for David Moyes.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will be in north London while chair Alison Brittain will be in Manchester. Last year, when the title was won already by City, Masters was on hand to deliver the trophy.

There will also be identical podiums and pyrotechnics at the Emirates and Etihad with the title race going to the final day for the 10th time since the start of the Premier League. The winners on the day will keep their trophy, while the other is retained by the Premier League and used through the next year.

Forty winners’ medals will be at each ground for the winners, with players featuring in five or more games getting presented with one. That means Kalvin Phillips, who made four Premier League appearances before getting loaned to West Ham, will not be eligible for one.

Stefan Ortega came off the bench and made a title-defining save against Tottenham and will get a medal if City finish off the job, but in previous seasons he would have gone empty handed as it was not until the 2012-13 season that the number of appearances lowered from 10 to five. Ortega has made four starts and four sub appearances.

If more than 39 players made five or more appearances, additional medals can be presented with the consent of the Premier League board. City and Arsenal both have 21 of these players in their squad.

The champions return the 3ft 5in trophy to the Premier League at least three weeks before their final league match of the season, although in the last two seasons that has seen City pick it back up a few weeks later. The trophies, weighing 15.9kg each, were cast by Asprey London, the Crown Jewellers, and made with solid sterling silver.

