Premier League trophy parts stolen in six-figure Belgium raid and ‘secretly replaced’

The Premier League trophy was ‘secretly replaced’ by top-flight officials after parts valued to six-figures were stolen in a raid in Belgium, a new report has revealed.

Manchester City claimed the top-flight crown for a record-breaking fourth successive season during the final weeks of the last campaign, holding off the challenge of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal for the second season running.

As is typically the case with this Manchester City side working under Pep Guardiola, the Treble winners of 2023 put together a remarkable run of winning form during the closing weeks of the season, and an unbeaten run that stretched back to mid-December.

But new reports have revealed that the Premier League trophy under the ownership of the league champions is the only piece of silverware that has stayed untouched following revelations of a raid on a second edition.

That is according to a new report from The Sun’s Charlie Wyett, revealing that the Premier League trophy had to be ‘secretly replaced’ after being stolen by thieves in Belgium, with the crown and base – valued at £250,000 – of the silverware seized in a suitcase.

It is explained that the English top-flight ‘managed to keep the theft under wraps’, and

while the items have never been found having been stolen at a corporate event in Belgium in late 2022, the missing parts ‘may have since been melted down’.

Thankfully, there is good news for Manchester City and their supporters.

The Sun reveals that there are two identical trophies, both insured for £250,000. One edition is kept by the reigning Champions, currently Manchester City, while the other belongs to the Premier League and gets taken around the world for various purposes.

Manchester City are currently in the midst of preparing their playing squad for yet another Premier League title battle, but face fresh challenges from league rivals during the upcoming campaign, as well as the task of addressing crucial areas in their team.

Liverpool begin a new era of management at Anfield this summer, with former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp, with the German having challenged Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for a number of seasons.

Manchester City’s traditional rivals in Arsenal and Manchester United will likely get stronger this summer too through their own recruitment plans, while Arteta and his Gunners outfit have the added experience of another title race defeat to come back with vengeance.