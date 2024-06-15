Premier League Trophy makes its way across the pond to UNC basketball team

Last summer was a pretty historic one at Kenan Stadium, as UNC’s home football venue hosted a Premier League soccer match for the first time ever.

For those who are wondering, the Premier League is the United Kingdom’s top tier of professional soccer (or, as they call it in Europe, football).

Chelsea, the 6-time Premier League Champions, faced off against the Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham club. It was a one-sided affair, with Chelsea winning 5-0, but an historical event in which the Tar Heels should be proud of hosting.

Premier League soccer returns to Kenan Stadium this summer, as 10-time league champion Manchester City will face off against Scottish club Celtic FC on Tuesday, July 23. Manchester City is the most successful European team of late, winning the past four Premier League titles.

To help generate hype for the event, the Premier League trophy made its way to Chapel Hill.

The trophy’s first stop on campus was at the Dean Dome, with several Tar Heel basketball players and coaches taking pictures with it on Thursday, June 13.

If you scroll through the Instagram slide show, you’ll notice North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, star transfer addition Cade Tyson, projected starting center Jalen Washington and several assistant coaches, including 2005 National Champion Sean May.

Just a few months after Manchester City and Celtic FC clash, the UNC basketball team will open its 2024-2025 season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Elon.

