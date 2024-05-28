Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for summer 2024

We are set for a busy summer of Premier League transfers ahead of the 2024-25 season kicking off.

The transfer window officially opens on June 14, 2024 and closes on August 30, 2024.

That means we have well over two whole months for deals to be done and the reports and rumors are already flying around.

Below you will find details of all of the ins and outs at all 20 Premier League clubs.

Premier League transfers: Summer 2024 ins and outs

Out

Morgan Sanson (Nice)

Brentford

Out

Adam Lallana (released)

In

Luis Sinisterra (Leeds)

Crystal Palace

Out

Jairo Riedewald (released)

James Tomkins (released)

Out

Andre Gomes (released)

Andy Lonergan (released)

Arnaut Danjuma (end of loan, Villarreal)

Jack Harrison (end of loan, Leeds United)

Fulham

Ipswich Town

Leicester City

Liverpool

Out

Joel Matip (released)

Thiago Alcantara (released)

Out

Raphael Varane (released)

Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica)

Anthony Martial (released)

Out

Cheikhou Kouyate (released)

Felipe (released)

Wayne Hennessey (released)

Gio Reyna (end of loan, Borussia Dortmund)

Nuno Tavares (end of loan, Arsenal)

Gonzalo Montiel (end of loan, Sevilla)

Rodrigo Ribeiro (end of loan, Sporting Lisbon)

Divock Origi (end of loan, AC Milan)

Southampton

In

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City)

Out

Thilo Kehrer (Monaco)

Out

Tommy Doyle (end of loan, Manchester City)