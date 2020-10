Premier League transfers: Full list as Arsenal sign Thomas Partey and Manchester United land four deadline day signings

The transfer window shut at 11pm on Monday night to close a one of the busiest summers in recent memory, with clubs combining to spend around £1.2bn in the market despite the financial implications brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline day did not disappoint, with Arsenal landing Thomas Partey at the last minute after activating hi £45m Atletico Madrid release clause, while Manchester United made a trio of signings along with another for January - albeit not the one they wanted most.

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles completed moves to Old Trafford along with Facundo Pellistri in a £9m switsh from Penarol, while Atalanta wonderkid Amad Diallo agreed a €41m switch to United that will be completed in January. However, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho slipped through their fingers, with the England international remaining in Germany for at least another season.

There were no such issues for Chelsea though, who spent lavishly to bring Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in from the Bundesliga, along with the major signings of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech.

Aston Villa were one of the surprise recruiters in the summer, making six signings that already look to be paying off thanks to the form of striker Ollie Watkins, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and loanee Ross Barkley, while Leeds United were among those who made a late splash as they sealed the acquisition of Raphinha from Rennes.

Spurs also signalled their intent with six signings of their own, the most exciting being the return of Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid, while Premier League champions Liverpool strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Tiago Alcantara.

Here’s a comprehensive list of every summer transfer in and out throughout the summer.

Arsenal

INS: Pablo Mari (Flamengo, undisclosed), Cedric Soares (Southampton, free), Willian (Chelsea, free), Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille, undisclosed), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan), Alex Runarsson (Dijon, undisclosed), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, undisclosed).

OUTS: Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Zach Medley (Gillingham, loan), Trae Coyle (Gillingham, loan), Matt Smith (Swindon, loan), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff, loan), Sam Greenwood (Leeds, undisclosed) Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma, free), Ben Sheaf (Coventry, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Doncaster, loan), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin, loan), Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid, loan).

Aston Villa

INS: Ben Chrisene (Exeter, undisclosed), Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest, £16m), Ollie Watkins (Brentford, undisclosed), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal, undisclosed), Bertrand Traore (Lyon, undisclosed), Ross Barkley (Chelsea, loan).

OUTS: Matija Sarkic (Wolves, free), Callum O'Hare (Coventry, free), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Pafos, free) James Chester (Stoke, free), Borja Baston (released), James Bree (Luton, undisclosed), Scott Hogan (Birmingham, undisclosed), Indiana Vassilev (Burton, loan), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, loan), Orjan Nyland (released).

Brighton

INS: Jensen Weir (Wigan, £500,000), Adam Lallana (Liverpool, free), Joel Veltman (Ajax, undisclosed), Zak Emmerson (Oldham, undisclosed), Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge, free), Jan Paul Van Hecke (NAC Breda), Andi Zeqiri (Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed).

OUTS: Ezequiel Schelotto (released), Beram Kayal (released), Archie Davies (Crawley, free), Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham, free), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, undisclosed), George Cox (Fortuna Sittard, free), Warren O'Hora (MK Dons, loan), Taylor Richards (Doncaster, loan), Martin Montoya (Real Betis, undisclosed), Matt Clarke (Derby, loan), Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Leo Ostigard (Coventry, loan), Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG, undisclosed), Glenn Murray (Watford, loan) Shane Duffy (Celtic, loan), Tom McGill (Crawley, loan), David Button (West Brom, undisclosed), Dale Stephens (Burnley, undisclosed), Viktor Gyokeres (Swansea, loan), Alex Cochrane (Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, loan).

Burnley

INS: Will Norris (Wolves, undisclosed), Dale Stephens (Brighton, undisclosed).

OUTS: Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, loan), Joe Hart (Tottenham, free), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle, free), Ben Gibson (Norwich, loan), Rhys Fenlon (Accrington, free).

