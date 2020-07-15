Premier League transfer window dates revealed

Premier League transfer window dates have been revealed, with the summer window kicking in from July 7 to October 5.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

The current 2019-20 season finished on July 26 and then it is all systems go for managers, chairman, technical directors and owners as they try and strengthen their squads ahead of the expected start of the 2020-21 season in mid-September.

That means the first few weeks of the 2020-21 season will take place with the transfer window still open, so we could see players move late in the window and after the new season has begun.

FIFA still needs to approve the dates, which will see the window open for 10 weeks in total. The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have agreed that a domestic-only window will be open from Oct. 5-16, as it will close at 12pm ET on the 16th.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



The aim of the Premier League and EFL window is to allow transfers to take place between Premier League clubs and those in the lower tiers of English soccer. Transfers between PL clubs can not take place from Oct. 5-16 and it is expected this window will largely be used by Premier League clubs to loan out players to EFL teams.

With Premier League clubs agreeing that the transfer window should no longer end before a new season starts, these dates are as expected.

Around Europe there are similar dates from transfer window which have been suggested and in the current financial situation it makes sense for the Premier League to align its transfer window with La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

UEFA also have set an Oct. 6 deadline for Champions League and Europa League registrations.

There are no dates set for when the 2020-21 season will begin but if it is in mid-September, that gives Premier League clubs over six weeks to add to their squads before the start of the new campaign and then a few more weeks to make tweaks.

Story continues

It will be intriguing to see how busy deadline day will be due to the financial situation hitting plenty of clubs but I think it’s safe to say we will see plenty of signings with free agents, loans and swap deals preferred over splashing huge sums of cash.

Premier League transfer window dates revealed originally appeared on NBCSports.com