Premier League transfer target hints at Dortmund move

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has admitted he can see himself playing for Borussia Dortmund next season amid interest from clubs across Europe.

Guirassy is a transfer target for clubs in the Premier League and across Europe after a brilliant season at Stuttgart, with the 28-year-old scoring 28 goals in 28 league appearances to fire the German side to Champions League qualification.

A release clause in the Guinea international’s contract means he can leave the MHPArena for a fee of just €17.5m (£14.73m) this summer, which has sparked a scramble for his services.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be leading the chase and Guirassy has admitted he can envisage himself at the Westfalenstadion next season.

“Definitely. It’s a very big club. But nothing is advanced, I’m still under contract with VfB (…) Now it’s time for a vacation. We’ll know in a few weeks what will happen,” Guirassy told Sky.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle have all been linked with Guirassy, who finished as runner-up to Harry Kane in the race for the European Golden Shoe in 2023-24.

Stuttgart are facing a fight to keep hold of their top talent after a shock second-placed finish in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich having completed the signing of Hiroki Ito. There’s also significant interest in winger Chris Führich from clubs in England and Germany.

