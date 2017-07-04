Premier League Transfer News July 4, 2017: Liverpool Prepares to Break Club Record, Chelsea Suffers More Woe

The surprise package of the transfer market so far this summer has been Everton—it's spent the most, a huge £96 million already. But Ronald Koeman’s team is not done quite yet—a major transfer to Goodison Park is still in the works.

At the other end of the spending scale, Premier League champion Chelsea is yet to complete a major signing yet this summer. In today’s transfer rumors, we look at why Antonio Conte’s team is experiencing difficulties.

Also in the round-up, Liverpool gets the green light for its top summer target but Jurgen Klopp’s team will have to break the club’s transfer record to get him. All that and more in Newsweek ’s transfer round-up:

Trending: Fake News Test: Donald Trump Thinks He Can Spot Fact from Fiction. Can You?

After completing the signing of Michael Keane for £30 million on Monday, Everton is now confident of making another major signing this window. According to Talksport, the club is increasingly confident it will be able to bring Manchester United's Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park.

Javier Hernandez, the Mexican striker and former Manchester United player, could also be on his way back to the Premier League. West Ham United wants to sign the 29-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph also reports this morning that Premier League champion Chelsea is willing to pay £60 million for Juventus’ Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, a world-record fee for a defender.

Don't miss: Where Is Malia Obama? On Her Birthday, a Look Back at What She's Done Since Trump Took Office

Chelsea is also looking to complete the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, but the deal is being held up by Spanish striker Diego Costa who, according to the Daily Mirror, is complicating the move for his replacement by taking his time over his exit.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate for the club to bring in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic before Sunday so that they can join the squad for its pre-season tour of the United States, according to the Daily Star. But Spanish newspaper Marca say Real Madrid is remaining resolute in negotiations with United, holding out for a fee of £79 million.

Jurgen Klopp More

Ryan Pierse/Getty

Most popular: LeBron James Isn’t Actually The NBA’s Most Wanted Player

Liverpool wants £30 million for France international defender Mamadou Sakho, according to The Guardian, effectively pricing Crystal Palace out of the market.

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita wants to complete a move to Liverpool this summer but it will cost Jurgen Klopp’s team a record £70 million to get the Guinea international, according to the Daily Mirror.

More from Newsweek