Premier League transfer likeliest option for Chelsea forward

Armando Broja is likely to leave Chelsea for another Premier League club this summer despite interest from Stuttgart and AC Milan.

Broja is free to leave Chelsea after struggling to establish himself in the senior side, with the 22-year-old having spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.

The Albania international – who is representing his nation at Euro 2024 this summer – failed to make an impact at Craven Cottage and is now expected to take on a new challenge on a permanent basis in a bid to reignite his fortunes.

Sky Germany are reporting that Stuttgart are considering Broja as an option amid mounting interest in leading scorer Serhou Guirassy.

The latter scored 28 goals in 28 league game to fires Stuttgart to a shock runners-up finish in the Bundesliga and has a release clause of €17.5m (£14.7m). Borussia Dortmund are pushing for a deal and Broja has been named as a potential replacement.

However, despite Stuttgart being able to offer Champions League football next season, a move within the Premier League is deemed the ‘most realistic’ option for Broja due to Chelsea’s demands.

Everton and Wolves have ‘concrete interest’ in signing the striker and the former could increase their efforts with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in discussions over a potential exit to Newcastle. West Ham and Aston Villa are among the clubs who have previously been credited with interest.

