How the Premier League title race stands with nine games to go

Manchester City are aiming to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles (Paul ELLIS)

Arsenal's trip to Manchester City may have failed to live up to expectations but a 0-0 draw at the Etihad leaves a three-way Premier League title race still tightly poised.

Liverpool are the new leaders with nine games to go after they recovered from conceding against Brighton after just 85 seconds to win 2-1 on Sunday.

AFP Sports looks at where each of the contenders stand and how their run-ins compare.

Liverpool - 67 points

Jurgen Klopp remains on course for a fairytale end to his time in charge at Anfield as the Reds took advantage of both their title rivals dropping points.

Liverpool were forced to work by Brighton as one of the contenders to succeed Klopp, Roberto De Zerbi, caused the German plenty of problems once more.

But for the first time in five meetings, Klopp got the better of the Italian thanks to goals form Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have the relative comfort of hosting bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in midweek before their run-in ramps up with another visit to Manchester United next weekend.

Just three weeks ago, Liverpool's bid for a quadruple was ended in thrilling fashion at Old Trafford as United edged a FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 after extra-time.

A local derby away to Everton could also prove tricky, while they face Champions League chasing Tottenham and Aston Villa in two of their final three games.

Fixtures to come:

April 4: Sheffield United (H)

April 7: Manchester United (A)

April 14: Crystal Palace (H)

April 20: Fulham (A)

April 24: Everton (A)

April 27: West Ham (A)

May 4: Tottenham (H)

May 11: Aston Villa (A)

May 19: Wolves (H)

Arsenal - 65 points

The Gunners eight-game winning run came to an end at the Etihad but a point was still enough to show the massive strides Mikel Arteta's men have made over the past 12 months.

A year ago Arsenal were thrashed 4-1 away to City as Arteta's young side stumbled down the home straight in the title race after leading for much of the season.

A year on they look more mature and have a deeper squad to cope with the pressure of trying to win a first title in 20 years.

Luton should pose little threat at the Emirates on Wednesday, but a series of tough away games lie ahead at north London rivals Tottenham, Manchester United, Brighton and Wolves.

Fixtures to come:

April 3: Luton (H)

April 6: Brighton (A)

April 14: Aston Villa (H)

April 20: Wolves (A)

April 23: Chelsea (H)

April 28: Tottenham (A)

May 4: Bournemouth (H)

May 11: Manchester United (A)

April 19: Everton (H)

Manchester City - 64 points

City are aiming to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles and have know-how on their side of getting over the line.

But Pep Guardiola admitted his side are now third favourites as they need favours from both Liverpool and Arsenal in the run-in.

The defending champions are coming towards the end of a defining month with fourth-placed Villa to visit the Etihad on Wednesday.

But should they remain in striking distance, City will be confident of reeling in the leaders with a trip to Tottenham on paper the only tricky fixture in their final eight games.

Fixtures to come:

April 3: Aston Villa (H)

April 6: Crystal Palace (A)

April 13: Luton (H)

April 25: Brighton (A)

April 28: Nottingham Forest (A)

May 4: Wolves (H)

May 11: Fulham (A)

May 19: West Ham (H)

TBC: Tottenham (A)

