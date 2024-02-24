Premier League title race run-in: Will Liverpool, Manchester City or Arsenal come out on top?

Liverpool are one point clear at the top of the Premier League

It is set to be the tightest Premier League title race in years.

With Liverpool in Carabao Cup final action this weekend, their rivals did what they had to do by winning their games on Saturday.

Manchester City edged Bournemouth 1-0 to move to within a point of Jurgen Klopp's side, while Arsenal are a point further back after they thrashed Newcastle 4-1.

Current table

Premier League table as of 24 February 1. Liverpool 26 60 +38 WLWWW 2. Man City 26 59 +32 WWDWW 3. Arsenal 26 58 +36 WWWWW

What are the remaining fixtures?

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City arguably have the most difficult run of fixtures in the coming weeks. After a midweek FA Cup tie, they next welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Etihad Stadium, before a highly anticipated trip to Anfield.

Arsenal trail City by a point but are winning games and scoring lots of goals. They have won their last six Premier League games.

The Gunners visit Manchester City on the final day of March - just over two weeks after welcoming Chelsea to Emirates Stadium.

As for Liverpool, the loss in north London on 4 February remains their only league defeat in their past 19 games. Jurgen Klopp's team host City on 10 March before travelling to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby a week later.

What do the prediction models suggest?

Predicted Premier League final table - Opta 1. Man City 51 2nd - 59 points 2. Liverpool 36.2 1st - 60 points 3. Arsenal 11.9 3rd - 58 points

Opta's 'supercomputer' prediction model estimates the probability of each match outcome (win, draw or loss) by using betting market odds and their own Opta team rankings - based on historical and recent team performances. These are simulated thousands of times to create the probabilities.

Predicted Premier League final table - Nielsen's Gracenote (as of 21 February) 1. Liverpool 85 47 1st - 60 points 2. Man City 85 41 2nd - 56 points 3. Arsenal 81 12 3rd - 55 points

Whatever happens, there are certain to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the final day of the campaign on 19 May.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.