Premier League title race analysis: Liverpool's easier run-in, Man City's squad depth, Spurs making up the numbers

The title race is well and truly on - Getty Images Europe

Seventeen matches remain of the season and we have a title race on our hands.

Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Thursday night reduced the gap at the top to a surmountable four points. The debate is ongoing as to whether Tottenham, just two points further back, are in the title race at all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, one game into the New Year, with City having disrupted Liverpool's momentum and Spurs quietly lurking in the background, who is best set to win the title?

Heavyweight battles

All three of the title-chasers have shown a capacity to win big games this season, but also the propensity to lose them.

The significance of Liverpool having already faced both City and Arsenal twice already, just two games into the second half of the season, cannot be played down.

Liverpool also have the advantage of their remaining games against both Spurs and Chelsea being at home.

City still have four of the 'big six' to play, while Spurs have to play all of their rivals at the top of the table, including going away to Chelsea, City and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side have the best record in Premier League matches between the top six this season, having won four of six following Thursday's win. They also won eight of 10 last season.

Liverpool and Spurs, meanwhile, have won three and two, respectively, this season, and won just six of 20 between them last season.

Verdict: City's superior record in the big games makes the fact they have more such matches left to play this season than Liverpool far less significant. Tottenham have too many big games and too poor a record in these games in recent years to fight their way back into the title race.

Difficulty of remaining games

Story continues

Given every team still has to play all but two of their Premier League rivals this season, the difference in difficulty of each side's remaining games is small - yet it is still important.

Both Liverpool and City face tougher matches at home than they do on the road but they will expect to win most of their home games. Between them they have won 19 of 21 at home this season.

However, while both sides' away games are of near equal difficulty, going by the average current league position of their opponents - a method which has obvious flaws but gives a decent indication of difficulty - but it is Liverpool that face significantly easier home games. Given City recently slipped up at home to 14th-placed Crystal Palace, it could be significant that they have trickier games to play.

Tottenham have the harder remaining games, but they do have the slight advantage of having only played nine home matches so far (after fixtures were moved around to allow them to start the season with three of their first four games away from home as they hoped to complete work on their new stadium by mid-September). That is unlikely to be enough for them to overturn a six-point deficit, though.

Verdict: Liverpool's run-in gives them the advantage.

Squad depth and fatigue

A look at each of the title-chasers' substitutes' bench in their most recent match is telling:

Liverpool : Mignolet, Moreno, Fabinho, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Sturridge

Man City : Muric, Otamendi, Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Davies, Skipp, Lucas, Llorente

While City's bench must have been one of the most expensive in Premier League history and Liverpool had five potential game-changers, Tottenham's looked decidedly weak.

Spurs simply do not have the depth to compete on four fronts, and an extensive injury list isn't helping. They are down to the bare bones in central midfield and will soon lose Heung-min Son to international duty for at least a few weeks while he attends the Asian Cup.

Liverpool have been relying on their final two fit central defenders in Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren for the entire Christmas period and will have to do so until late January when Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are expected to return. That could test the typically injury-prone Lovren in particular, though he has come through the last few weeks unscathed.

City's bench against Liverpool included six £30m-plus players Credit: PA

City unquestionably have the greatest depth, though, and have Kevin De Bruyne returning from a lengthy lay-off. An enforced absence might actually benefit their star man in the long run, as he has now had a rest and fatigue should not be an issue for the remaining months of the season.

City also have the easiest Champions League draw of the three teams (they face Schalke while Liverpool play Bayern Munich and Spurs play Borussia Dortmund) so could potentially take their foot off the gas in the second leg.

Verdict: City's incredible squad leaves them in the best shape.

The table's current state

Many people said City had to win on Thursday, and the fact they have cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to four points could be crucial.

The biggest lead that has been successfully overturned at the top of the Premier League after 21 games is five points - Manchester United losing out to Arsenal in 1997/98 and Arsenal throwing away a five-point lead to United in 2002/03. Had Liverpool's current lead remained at seven points it may have been too big a mountain to climb.

Verdict: All to play for.

What does it all mean?

Liverpool's current lead gives them a huge advantage, and their remaining games are easier than their rivals. They haven't been slipping up in games against the non-big six sides and that could be telling.

However, City's win this week means the race is far from over. Bigger leads have been overturned and a squad of their strength and depth has every chance of catching Liverpool.

Spurs are too far behind with too tough a run-in to make a proper go of challenging for the title.

Who do you think will win the title? Let us know in the comments below