Premier League all-time goal leaders: Harry Kane passes Wayne Rooney

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure's even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney's incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer.

Now there are no active Premier League players within 100 goals of Shearer, though Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son have been making up ground as the former has passed Michael Owen for 10th in PL history.

As for Son, he's moved into the top 25 — 23rd to be specific — three goals away from Raheem Sterling. And Sterling? He is one goal from passing 20th-place Romelu Lukaku.

Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson's on 87, Marcus Rashford has 83, Gabriel Jesus has 73, and Danny Ings 71.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player



Alan Shearer, 260 Harry Kane, 213 Wayne Rooney, 208 Andrew Cole, 187 Sergio Aguero, 184 Frank Lampard, 177 Thierry Henry, 175 Robbie Fowler, 163 Jermain Defoe, 162 Mohamed Salah, 156 Michael Owen, 150 Les Ferdinand, 149 Teddy Sheringham, 146 Robin van Persie, 144 Jamie Vardy, 136 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127 Robbie Keane, 126 Nicolas Anelka, 125 Dwight Yorke, 123 Romelu Lukaku, 121 Raheem Sterling, 121 Steven Gerrard, 120 Heung-min Son, 118 Ian Wright, 113 Dion Dublin, 111 Sadio Mane, 111 Emile Heskey, 110 Ryan Giggs, 109 Peter Crouch, 108 Paul Scholes, 107 Darren Bent, 106 Didier Drogba, 104 Cristiano Ronaldo, 103 Matt Le Tissier, 100

