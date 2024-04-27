Advertisement

Premier League all-time goal leaders: Harry Kane passes Wayne Rooney

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure's even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney's incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer.

Now there are no active Premier League players within 100 goals of Shearer, though Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son have been making up ground as the former has passed Michael Owen for 10th in PL history.

As for Son, he's moved into the top 25 — 23rd to be specific — three goals away from Raheem Sterling. And Sterling? He is one goal from passing 20th-place Romelu Lukaku.

Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson's on 87, Marcus Rashford has 83, Gabriel Jesus has 73, and Danny Ings 71.

Read the full list of the Premier League's all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player

  1. Alan Shearer, 260

  2. Harry Kane, 213

  3. Wayne Rooney, 208

  4. Andrew Cole, 187

  5. Sergio Aguero, 184

  6. Frank Lampard, 177

  7. Thierry Henry, 175

  8. Robbie Fowler, 163

  9. Jermain Defoe, 162

  10. Mohamed Salah, 156

  11. Michael Owen, 150

  12. Les Ferdinand, 149

  13. Teddy Sheringham, 146

  14. Robin van Persie, 144

  15. Jamie Vardy, 136

  16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127

  17. Robbie Keane, 126

  18. Nicolas Anelka, 125

  19. Dwight Yorke, 123

  20. Romelu Lukaku, 121

  21. Raheem Sterling, 121

  22. Steven Gerrard, 120

  23. Heung-min Son, 118

  24. Ian Wright, 113

  25. Dion Dublin, 111

  26. Sadio Mane, 111

  27. Emile Heskey, 110

  28. Ryan Giggs, 109

  29. Peter Crouch, 108

  30. Paul Scholes, 107

  31. Darren Bent, 106

  32. Didier Drogba, 104

  33. Cristiano Ronaldo, 103

  34. Matt Le Tissier, 100

