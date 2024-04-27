Premier League all-time goal leaders: Harry Kane passes Wayne Rooney
Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.
Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure's even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.
Wayne Rooney's incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.
Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer.
Now there are no active Premier League players within 100 goals of Shearer, though Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son have been making up ground as the former has passed Michael Owen for 10th in PL history.
As for Son, he's moved into the top 25 — 23rd to be specific — three goals away from Raheem Sterling. And Sterling? He is one goal from passing 20th-place Romelu Lukaku.
Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson's on 87, Marcus Rashford has 83, Gabriel Jesus has 73, and Danny Ings 71.
Read the full list of the Premier League's all-time goal scorers, after the jump.
Premier League all-time goal leaders
bold denotes active Premier League player
Alan Shearer, 260
Harry Kane, 213
Wayne Rooney, 208
Andrew Cole, 187
Sergio Aguero, 184
Frank Lampard, 177
Thierry Henry, 175
Robbie Fowler, 163
Jermain Defoe, 162
Mohamed Salah, 156
Michael Owen, 150
Les Ferdinand, 149
Teddy Sheringham, 146
Robin van Persie, 144
Jamie Vardy, 136
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127
Robbie Keane, 126
Nicolas Anelka, 125
Dwight Yorke, 123
Romelu Lukaku, 121
Raheem Sterling, 121
Steven Gerrard, 120
Heung-min Son, 118
Ian Wright, 113
Dion Dublin, 111
Sadio Mane, 111
Emile Heskey, 110
Ryan Giggs, 109
Peter Crouch, 108
Paul Scholes, 107
Darren Bent, 106
Didier Drogba, 104
Cristiano Ronaldo, 103
Matt Le Tissier, 100