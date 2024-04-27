Premier League all-time assist leaders: Kevin De Bruyne climbs

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has had a short but busy Premier League season thanks to injury, having just returned to the pitch in January but using this abbreviated spell to pass legends on the all-time assist leaderboard.

'KDB' has now chased down Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney, and he's three assists away from the second-place number boasted by Cesc Fabregas (111).

Also chasing legends are Andy Robertson, Raheem Sterling, and Mohamed Salah, while Spurs' Heung-min Son has moved onto 61 assists to join Riyad Mahrez inside the top 25.

Kevin De Bruyne’s history chase: Top five and climbing

De Bruyne now has 108 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne's achieved it.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs' 162 career PL assists, but ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Fabregas is in second and within reach this season.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists, while Pascal Gross (45), Willian (45), and James Ward-Prowse (45) could reach the 50-assist mark this season.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player



Ryan Giggs, 162 Cesc Fabregas, 111 Kevin De Bruyne, 108 Wayne Rooney, 103 Frank Lampard, 102 Dennis Bergkamp, 94 David Silva, 93 Steven Gerrard, 92 James Milner, 89 David Beckham, 80 Teddy Sheringham, 76 Christian Eriksen, 75 Thierry Henry, 74 Andrew Cole, 73 Ashley Young, 71 Darren Anderton, 68 Mohamed Salah, 68 Gareth Barry, 64 Alan Shearer, 64 Matt Le Tissier, 63 Nolberto Solano, 62 Raheem Sterling, 62 Riyad Mahrez, 61 Heung-min Son, 61 Stewart Downing, 59 Steve McManaman, 59 Peter Crouch, 58 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58 Andy Robertson, 59 Trent Alexander-Arnold, 58 Eric Cantona, 56 Theo Walcott, 56 Kevin Davies, 55 Didier Drogba, 55 Damien Duff, 55 Steed Malbranque, 55 Danny Murphy Paul Scholes, 55 Eden Hazard, 54 Juan Mata, 54 Mesut Ozil, 54 Jordan Henderson, 54 Leighton Baines, 53 Emile Heskey, 53 Robin van Persie, 53 Roberto Firmino, 50 Nick Barmby, 50 Aaron Lennon, 50 Gylfi Sigurdsson, 50 Dwight Yorke, 50

