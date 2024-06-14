Premier League tickets: Arsenal prices spiral, Man United & Liverpool implement small increases

The cost of watching Premier League games has long been the source of heated debate, with many regular fans arguing they are being priced out of watching their favourite teams.

To determine whether they have a point, we have scoured each of the official club websites to source the cheapest adult prices for Premier League tickets next season.

Arsenal hit fans hard

Based on the cheapest prices offered by each Premier League, Arsenal fans have to pay significantly more to watch their team than supporters at other clubs.

The cheapest adult season ticket at the Emirates Stadium this season costs an eye-watering £1,073. This is £221 more than the equivalent ticket at Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have implemented a 10.2 percent increase on their cheapest season tickets, much higher than the current inflation rate in the United Kingdom.

The Gunners are one of seven clubs that have applied double-digit percentage increases in their ticket prices.

The others are Southampton (26.4%), Nottingham Forest (18.3%), Brentford (18.1%), West Ham United (11.3%), Manchester City (10.4%) and Newcastle United (10.3%).

West Ham have the cheapest tickets

West Ham United have the cheapest adult tickets at £345, although this is an 11.3% increase on the £310 figure they charged last season.

Ipswich Town are the next cheapest at £372, while fellow Premier League new-boys Leicester City round off the top three at £404.

That trio are among just six Premier League clubs with prices under £500 – Brentford (£495) Southampton (£479) and Man City (£425) are the others.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (£525) and Crystal Palace (£545) are the only top-flight clubs to freeze their cheapest ticket prices.

Everton is the only Premier League club to reduce their cheapest season ticket price for 2024/25, lowering the cost from £600 to £555.

Man United & Liverpool keep increases in check

Of the so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs in the Premier League, only Manchester United and Liverpool have kept their increases in line with inflation.

The cheapest Man United season tickets have increased 3.6% to £579, while Liverpool have implemented a 2% increase, bringing the price to £713.

By contrast, Arsenal (£1,074) have slapped a whopping 10.2% increase on the cheapest tickets at the Emirates.

Chelsea (£810) have increased their cheapest prices by 8%, and Tottenham fans (£856) will pay an extra 6.1% next season.

While Man City’s 10.4% increase is the highest of the sextet, their cheapest ticket (£425) puts the rest of their ‘Big Six’s’ rivals to shame.

Southampton fans face a steep price hike

The three newly-promoted teams have taken a different approach to their cheapest prices for Premier League tickets next season.

Southampton have slapped a 26.4% increase on their price, taking the cost from £379 to £479 for the 2024/25 season.

When you consider the Saints will play fewer home games in the top flight, the size of the increase becomes even more mind-blowing.

Ipswich have taken a more prudent approach, with their cheapest ticket price of £372 just 5.4% higher than last season in the Championship.

Leicester (£404) have followed a similar path, adding 4.9% to the price of their cheapest adult season ticket following their promotion-winning campaign.

Premier League fans are being taken for a ride

Rising ticket prices have long been a source of frustration for fans, given the amount of money sloshing around the Premier League.

The admirable Twenty’s Plenty initiative sought to address the issue for away fans by calling on clubs to implement a £20 price cap on away match tickets.

However, while the scheme recorded some noteworthy successes, there is an increasing feeling that home fans are being exploited.

With UK inflation now under 3%, its lowest mark in three years, there is little justification for many of the prices for Premier League tickets next season.