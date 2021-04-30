How Premier League teams are struggling for home goals and wins like never before

Despair for Liverpool after Joe Willock scores the equaliser in injury time - Bradley Ormesher

Football's low-scoring nature produces a great deal of variance and randomness, and we can all be guilty of making well-ordered fables out of fundamentally disordered events after the fact. Sometimes there are no satisfactory answers.

For this reason, this column has been slow to approach the subject of the effect of empty stadiums on home form, which has had uneven results across different divisions in different countries.

However, the sample size is increasing as we approach the end of another Premier League campaign and the results are in: this season has produced fewer home goals and points per game than any other.

It is impossible to quantify the difference a crowd makes, but when a succession of players and managers insists their absence is keenly felt it is probably wise to listen. There are a host of possible explanations: increased comfort of away teams, no home-crowd pressure on referees (though Var may have negated this anyway) or home teams not being urged to throw caution to the wind in the closing stages.

Home teams average just 1.33 goals per game this season, with the 2008-09 season the second lowest at 1.4 goals per game. There is a bigger difference when it comes to points: 1.33 points per game compared with 1.52 in 2015-16, which was previously the worst season of home form.

There have been some ignominious records set across the division. Even Manchester City have lost three home league games, as many as in their four PL title-winning seasons combined. They are also 20 goals behind their home tally the last time they won under Pep Guardiola, with two games remaining.

Arsenal have more home losses than wins and have scored just 19 goals in 17 games, one more than in Arsene Wenger's last five home league games in charge.

Liverpool have lost six league games at Anfield for the first time since 1953-54, scoring just four goals in their last nine games. One of those was a penalty.

Leicester City and Everton are two upwardly mobile clubs but have each lost seven home games. It is the second-worst home league campaign in Everton's history based on points per game.

Graham Potter's Brighton have been dominating teams at the Amex and are fifth in the Premier League based on expected goal difference, but have won a startling two of 16 home league games.

It will be interesting to see if things spring back to something like normal when crowds return.