Premier League team news: How Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and City will line up

After the Champions League provided a midweek rollercoaster of emotions, the Premier League is back in action this weekend with the big six involved in some intriguing fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield with his in-form Leicester side as he looks to derail Jurgen Klopp's league leaders.

Mauricio Pochettino fended away claims he may leave Tottenham after their 7-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich with his side desperately in need of a positive result at Brighton.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's youthfully buoyant Chelsea travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton, Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates, and champions Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

Manchester United play on Sunday evening as they look to end their miserable away record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Steve Bruce's equally struggling Newcastle. Here is how we think the sides will line-up:

Liverpool (vs Leicester)

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp showed a fortnight ago that his side don’t need to rotate to fight on European and domestic fronts so expect the same. Facing a tricky Leicester side managed by ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, Klopp’s formidable front three will start as will the defence that just about held off Salzburg.

There may be some rotation in the engine room, however. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have proven to be mainstays in the squad but Gini Wijnaldum’s efforts over the past week could open the door for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is still looking for a consistent run of games since his injury return.

(Brighton vs) Tottenham

Tottenham

With no Serge Aurier this weekend due to his red card against Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters is set to replace him at right back. Although Mauricio Pochettino named a strong side to face Bayern in midweek, there won’t be much rotation as he will look to build on last week’s victory over the Saints.

Coming up against a Brighton side who haven’t won since the opening day of the season, the Argentine will feel he can be more attacking which will see Erik Lamela come back into the team for Dele Alli.

(Southampton vs) Chelsea

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has used both three and four-man defences this season, but he opts for the four mostly in the Premier League. With Emerson still injured, he’ll have to trust Marcos Alonso at left back but his English core will bring excitement.

Following Willian’s midweek winner at Lille, he could keep himself in the side as Callum Hudson-Odoi could be given a chance to impress down the left. Jorginho has been named vice-captain so expect him to start alongside Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic who will be fresher for the game than Ross Barkley.

Manchester City (vs Wolves)

Manchester City

With Benjamin Mendy steadily getting more minutes under his belt, Pep Guardiola may choose to step his recovery up a notch and involve him this weekend. The Frenchman played 90 minutes on Tuesday and now could be the best time to bring him in for regular game time.

Kevin de Bruyne will miss the game through injury which opens the door for Ilkay Gundogan in midfield. Up top, Guardiola has preferred Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League of late and with Sergio Aguero starting in midweek, which could continue.

Arsenal (vs Bournemouth)

Arsenal

After completing their first 90 minutes of the season on Thursday, Unai Emery will wait longer before giving them Premier League football. Calum Chambers has impressed since coming into the side for Ainsley Maitland-Niles so he’s likely to start at right back.

In the Premier League, the Spaniard has frequently turned to this midfield trio, however, with Torreira being so high, that could leave space for a pacey Bournemouth attack to exploit. Aubameyang will start and try to make it eight goals from the first eight games of the season.

(Newcastle vs) Manchester United

Manchester United

Stricken by injuries, Manchester United will be forced to field yet another weaken side this weekend. Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial are all still doubtful to play which leaves United looking patchy across the pitch.

Scott McTominay may have to take control of their midfield yet again and try to drive United forward. Daniel James could propel the side forward but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need better production from his attackers after having no shots on target against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.