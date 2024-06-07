Premier League target Kevin Danso’s low Lens release clause revealed

Kevin Danso’s (25) contract at RC Lens may run until 2027, however, it is expected that he will leave the club this summer, especially given the low release clause included in his deal, as revealed by L’Équipe.

Danso, who won Get French Football News’ Player of the Season Award during the 2022/23 season, continued to perform consistently last season, even despite Lens’ collective drop-off. However, with Franck Haise and Arnaud Pouille departing at the end of the campaign, there is a revolution afoot at the club and the president is looking to impose a more austere regime.

Elye Wahi and Brice Samba represent two of the more bankable assets in the squad, as does Danso, who is the subject of interest from Premier League and Italian sides. According to a report from L’Équipe, the release clause in the Austrian international’s contract is valued at just €35m, which is sure to peak the interest of some of Europe’s elite.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle