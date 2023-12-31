Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 20

Arsenal's title hopes suffered another blow as they were beaten by Fulham, leaving the Gunners fourth in the Premier League table at the end of 2023.

The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Fulham, and are now just one point ahead of Tottenham after their north London rivals beat Bournemouth in a typically entertaining clash.

Aston Villa reasserted themselves in the Premier League title race after a late win over Burnley on Saturday despite going down to 10 men, while Manchester City beat struggling Sheffield United to join them in the top three.

Liverpool lead the way, ahead of Villa on goal difference, and can put distance between themselves and the chasing pack on New Year's Day when they host Newcastle at Anfield.

Saturday's action began with Chelsea edging a five-goal thriller at Luton, before Crystal Palace and Wolves got the better of Brentford and Everton respectively, and Manchester United brought the action to a close with a defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the Premier League action LIVE with Standard Sport!