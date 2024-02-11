Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 24

Arsenal cut the gap in the Premier League title race with a 6-0 hammering of West Ham.

Defending champions Manchester City are also on the rise after a nine-match unbeaten run and they kicked off the weekend’s action at home to Everton, winning 2-0 after Erling Haaland’s late double.

Liverpool were then offered the chance to respond when they hosted Burnley and duly reclaimed top spot with a 3-1 victory, while Tottenham got back to winning ways against Brighton at the same time. Brentford, meanwhile, beat Wolves and Fulham overcame Bournemouth.

Arsenal’s huge win meant they closed the goal-difference deficit they faced against City, who now hold second place on goals-scored alone.

Manchester United are next at Aston Villa in a repeat of their Boxing Day thriller.

Chelsea then round off the action in dire need of a win against London rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport!