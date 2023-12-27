Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 19

Manchester City reinstated their case in the Premier League title race with a win away to Everton.

This post-Christmas round of games marks the halfway point of the season and kicked off with three teams divided by just a single point atop the Premier League table.

The Toffees led Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday night but succumbed to a 3-1 defeat, while Chelsea beat Crystal Palace late on and Brentford were smashed 4-1 by Wolves in the capital.

Shortly before Ramus Hojlund's first league goal secured a 3-2 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Liverpool headed across the north-west to take on struggling Burnley, winning 2-0 to replace Arsenal at the top-flight summit - for 48 hours at least.

Elsewhere on Boxing Day, Bournemouth brushed aside Fulham and Sheffield United lost to Luton in heartbreaking fashion in a key relegation clash while Newcastle were stunned at home by Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime match.

Matchday 19 rounds off on Thursday with Brighton hosting Tottenham in a tasty clash of two popular managers, before Arsenal play an in-form West Ham at the Emirates Stadium looking to get back to the top once again.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the Premier League action LIVE with Standard Sport!