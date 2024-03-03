Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 27

Victory in the Manchester derby has kept up Manchester City’s title challenge, ahead of Arsenal’s Monday night trip north.

Leaders Liverpool left it late to win on Saturday but managed to secure their status atop the Premier League table after Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time goal saw them beat a stubborn Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Tottenham also had to rely on a late showing, coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace. Chelsea continued in their chaotic week with a disappointing 2-2 draw at west London rivals Brentford.

West Ham moved back into European contention with a late win at Everton, while Fulham made light work of Brighton in a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Title-chasing Arsenal round off the Premier League weekend by travelling up to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Monday night.

