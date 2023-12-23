Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 18 as Arsenal stay top

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 18 as Arsenal stay top

Arsenal lead the Premier League table heading into the frantic festive fixture schedule.

The Gunners travelled to Liverpool on Saturday and cemented their status as Premier League leaders with a 1-1 draw.

Aston Villa missed the chance to leapfrog both teams after they were held to a draw by Sheffield United on Friday night.

A busy few days of games began when Crystal Palace had to settle for a point against bitter rivals Brighton on Thursday.

West Ham inflicted further misery on Manchester United in Saturday’s early kick-off with a 2-0 win, before Tottenham held on for a crucial win over Everton despite late pressure. Fulham lost to Burnley at the same time before Arsenal’s trip to Anfield.

In something of a rarity, Chelsea will contest the first Christmas Eve fixture in the Premier League for 28 years when they travel to Wolves.

Champions Manchester City are not in action until after Christmas while they contest the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the Premier League action LIVE with Standard Sport!