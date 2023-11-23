Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 13

The Premier League table changed even during the international break.

Everton’s seismic ten-point reduction has seen them plunged into the relegation zone ahead of what promises to be a white-hot meeting with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

First, however, is the small matter of one of the Premier League’s biggest games to welcome us back from the break.

Manchester City host Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off in a fixture that has so often defined where the title will land at the end of the season.

Later that day, Chelsea travel to Newcastle and Crystal Palace make the journey to Luton. West Ham, meanwhile, are at Burnley before Arsenal make the short trip to Brentford in the late kick-off.

Sunday then offers Tottenham’s visit of Aston Villa as Spurs look to get back on track before Everton host United in the first game since their deduction.

The action rounds off with Fulham against Wolves in the Monday Night Football at Craven Cottage.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the weekend's Premier League action LIVE on Standard Sport!