Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results as Liverpool leave Arsenal top

All eyes are on the Premier League table and it is Arsenal sitting at the top.

The battles for the title, Champions League spots and to beat the drop all remain alive after another huge weekend of action.

Premier League champions Manchester City got the action underway with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime, turning on the style in the second-half to win 4-2 and move level on points with Liverpool.

Arsenal, however, claimed top spot with a routine 3-0 victory at Brighton and lead their rivals by a point.

West Ham continued their quest for European qualification with a dramatic win over Wolves, while rivals on that front Newcastle beat Fulham. Brentford were denied a first win in nine by former striker Ollie Watkins in a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa.

Sunday brought the standout fixture of the weekend as title-chasing Liverpool travelled to bitter rivals Manchester United, who recently came off a chaotic 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Thursday, and Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on the chance to go above the Gunners after a 2-2 draw.

The Blues travelled to Sheffield United and their inconsistent season continued, as that match also finished 2-2.

Tottenham rounded the action with an unusual kick-off time of 6pm BST and eased past Nottingham Forest to move up to fourth, above Villa on goal difference.

