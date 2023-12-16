Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 17

Manchester City and Chelsea are among the teams looking for lift up the Premier League table today.

Just goal difference separates Tottenham and City after Spurs' Friday night win at Nottingham Forest, and the champions play Crystal Palace in the Saturday 3pm kick-offs hoping to reassert themselves in the title race before departing for the Club World Cup.

There is a survival theme across this afternoon's other games as Luton head to Bournemouth, Burnley host Everton and Sheffield United travel to embattled Chelsea.

Arsenal welcome Brighton to north London in one of three Sunday 2pm kick-offs. Brentford host in-form Aston Villa and Wolves go to West Ham elsewhere.

The Premier League's matchday 17 is then wrapped up at Anfield with a corker of a derby, as Liverpool take on Manchester United.

