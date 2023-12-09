Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 16

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League table after another late show to down Crystal Palace.

A dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory in south London sent Jurgen Klopp's men to the summit ahead of Arsenal's evening kick-off at third-placed Aston Villa, which promises to be an absolute cracker.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Manchester United look to continue their revival by hosting Bournemouth while Chris Wilder will aim to get struggling Sheffield United back to winning ways against Brentford.

Brighton entertain Burnley and Steve Cooper could be taking charge of Nottingham Forest for the final time at Wolves.

Four games on Sunday see Everton host Chelsea after a superb reaction from Sean Dyche's men to their 10-point deduction - which is the only reason they sit below the Blues in the table.

Luton host Manchester City and Fulham meet West Ham before Tottenham and Newcastle round off the action with a juicy clash in north London.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

