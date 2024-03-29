Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Premier League football is back this Easter weekend with Sunday set to be a huge day in the 2023-24 title race.

Arsenal head to Manchester City as the leaders atop the Premier League table going into matchday 30, by only goal difference ahead of Liverpool who face Brighton in the early kick-off.

The fights to qualify for Europe and beat the drop take centre stage on Saturday, meanwhile.

Newcastle host West Ham at lunchtime before Aston Villa meet Wolves and Manchester United take a trip to Brentford later in the evening.

Luton will look to stun Tottenham in one of five 3pm kick-offs, which also see Nottingham Forest play Crystal Palace after their points deduction and Chelsea meet Burnley.

Bournemouth also host Everton and Fulham make the trip to bottom club Sheffield United.

Then it is down to the title contenders on Sunday as the matchday wraps up ahead of the upcoming midweek round of games.

