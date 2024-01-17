Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 21

The second half of matchday 21 in the Premier League takes place this weekend.

After Tottenham and Manchester United drew in the first part of this winter-break schedule, along with wins for Manchester City and Chelsea, this time around it's the turn of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners host Crystal Palace on Saturday before Brentford welcome back Ivan Toney when Nottingham Forest come to the capital.

West Ham make the trip to Sheffield United on Sunday with Liverpool heading south to meet Bournemouth. The Reds sit top of the Premier League table as things stand, two points clear of Manchester City having now played the same number of games.

The action rounds off on Monday night when Brighton host Wolves.

